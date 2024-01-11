World Journal wins national grant funding

Lenfest Institute funds just 10 news organizations across the county

OUR WORLD- We here at the WJ are very excited to be one of the handful of news organizations from across the country to win this prestigious award, which will help us make our website one of the best in the nation. Here is the official announcement:

The Lenfest Institute for Journalism on Monday announced it is awarding $242,000 in grants to 10 local news organizations through its Beyond Print program, which works with publishers to move away from print-centric revenue models toward a sustainable digital future.

The funding will support experimentation in digital product development, new approaches to audience engagement, and enhanced revenue strategies with an overall goal of driving transformative change toward a print transition. The grantees were selected from a pool of more than 50 organizations who responded to an open call for applications.

The 2024 Beyond Print grantees and their projects are:

Acción Latina / El Tecolote Newspaper (San Francisco, Calif.) – Hire a social media and communications coordinator and update advertising media kit to reflect the organization’s digital products.

Bangor Daily News (Bangor, Maine) – Offer complimentary access and create tutorials for digital products to encourage print readers to utilize digital subscription offerings.

The Bay State Banner (Boston, Mass.) – Develop multimedia news coverage focused on local communities of color to engage new audiences.

INDY Week (Durham, N.C.) – Create a digital counterpart for its annual high-revenue, print-centric local business guide.

J. The Jewish News of Northern California (San Francisco, Calif.) – Develop a branded content lab to help advertisers better connect with audiences and become less reliant on print ads.

Denton Record-Chronicle / KERA (Dallas, Texas) – Launch a community journalism startup within the company that utilizes email newsletters and other digital platforms to engage readers.

Long Beach Journalism Initiative / Long Beach Business Journal (Long Beach, Calif.) – Increase community engagement events and digital ad revenue sales to prepare for a planned reduction in print frequency.

Maine Trust for Local News (South Portland, Maine)– Expand the Varsity Maine statewide sports products to include video coverage that will reach new audiences and secure sponsorships.

Real Change Homeless Empowerment Project (Seattle, Wash.) – Launch a paid, curated newsletter and partner with community leaders/activists to encourage deeper digital engagement.

World Journal (Walsenburg, Colo.) – Redesign its website using the Newspack platform and launch a digital advertising program.