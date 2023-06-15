Community

Obituaries

News

History

Lifestyle

Publications

Contact Us

Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com

Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com

Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com

Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com

Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com

Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com

General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com

News:
newsdesk.hwj@gmail.com

Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com

World Journal wins 26 awards from the Colorado Press Assn.

OUR WORLD — The World Journal, named the best newspaper in its class in 2021 and 2022, could be lining up for a three-peat this fall.

The Colorado Press Association announced this week that members of the WJ staff won 26 awards in the 2023 Better News Media Contest, for work done during 2022.

The paper won across a broad range of writing, photography, advertising and design categories.
Among the staff, Mark Craddock won a whopping 17 awards. Photographer Geri Ugolini-Craddock won five awards and writer Eric Mullins won two. Columnist Ken Saydak won one, as did publisher and advertising design guru Brian Orr. Gretchen Sporleder-Orr was also named, along with Craddock, in a design category.

Specific categories of awards will not be announced until the CPA’s convention in September.
For the past two years, the WJ has punched up a few weight classes, competing against the largest non-daily newspapers in the state, including Denver’s Westword and Colorado Politics.

Dry no mo’

June 15, 2023

Arkansas River Basin finally hits 100% capacity OUR WORLD- As of June 1, 67% of all SNOTEL (snowpack telemetry) stations across Colorado have melted out,

Read More »

For Legal Notice

For legal notices in Colorado, please go to www.publicnoticecolorado.com
or in New Mexico, go to  www.newmexicopublicnotices.com/ 

From there you can search by city, county, publication, etc.

Huerfano Office


508 Main Street
Walsenburg, CO 81089

PO Box 346
Walsenburg, CO 81089

719-738-1415

Hours:
Mon-Thu 9-4
Fri 9-12

Las Animas Office

 

CURRENTLY NO REGULAR HOURS

127 N Commercial St, STE 201
Trinidad, CO 81082

Colfax Office

 

CURRENTLY NO REGULAR HOURS

113 N. 2nd St.
Raton, NM 87740

 

Contact Info

Editor
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com

Events Editor
events.worldjournal@gmail.com

Advertising
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com

Classifieds
classifieds.worldjournal@gmail.com

Legals
legals.hwj@gmail.com

Subscriptions
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com

General
office.worldjournal@gmail.com

© 2020 Animas Del Oeste LLC