World Journal wins 26 awards from the Colorado Press Assn.

OUR WORLD — The World Journal, named the best newspaper in its class in 2021 and 2022, could be lining up for a three-peat this fall.

The Colorado Press Association announced this week that members of the WJ staff won 26 awards in the 2023 Better News Media Contest, for work done during 2022.

The paper won across a broad range of writing, photography, advertising and design categories.

Among the staff, Mark Craddock won a whopping 17 awards. Photographer Geri Ugolini-Craddock won five awards and writer Eric Mullins won two. Columnist Ken Saydak won one, as did publisher and advertising design guru Brian Orr. Gretchen Sporleder-Orr was also named, along with Craddock, in a design category.

Specific categories of awards will not be announced until the CPA’s convention in September.

For the past two years, the WJ has punched up a few weight classes, competing against the largest non-daily newspapers in the state, including Denver’s Westword and Colorado Politics.