World Journal named state’s best weekly newspaper – again

Mark Craddock wins an unprecedented 17 awards in annual statewide competition

OUR WORLD — For the third straight year, the World Journal has been named the best newspaper in its class in the 2023 Colorado Press Association Better News Media Competition. Once again, the World Journal bested the state’s largest weekly newspapers – including Denver’s Westword, Colorado Politics, the Villager (Greenwood Village), and The Weekly Register Call (Idaho Springs) – to take the top honors.

The World Journal also received the sweepstakes award for best use of photos and design.

Individually, World Journal staff members received 26 awards for work done in 2022, judged this year by the New York Press Association.

Mark Craddock led the way with an unprecedented 17 awards – the most ever won by an individual in a contest year, according to CPA archives — spanning eight reporting categories, three photo categories and two design categories.

Geri Ugolini-Craddock received five awards for photojournalism – more than half of the total photo honors awarded this year.

Collectively, the husband-and-wife duo of Mark and Geri won every photo award bestowed this year.

Eric Mullens won two editorial awards, including breaking-news reporting and opinion writing.

Columnist Ken Saydak won one award for serious column writing.

Publisher/Art Director Brian Orr won one award for best house ad and Publisher /Editor Gretchen Sporleder-Orr shared a page-design award with Craddock.

The honors were announced Saturday night, at the conclusion of the CPA’s annual convention in Denver.

Following is a comprehensive breakdown of this year’s awards:

Brian Orr – 1 award

* Best House Ad, 1st place

Eric Mullens – 2 awards

* Breaking News Reporting, 2nd place

* Opinion Writing, 2nd place

Ken Saydak – 1 award

* Best Serious Column, 2nd place

Geri Ugolini-Craddock – 5 awards

* Best Feature Photo, 1st and 2nd place

* Best Sports Photo, 2nd place

* Photo Portfolio, 2nd place

* Photoesay, 1st place

Mark Craddock – 17 awards

Editorial:

* Business Reporting, 2nd place

* Education Reporting, 2nd place

* Environmental Reporting 2nd place

* Headline Writing, 1st place

* Health Reporting, 1st place

* Best News Story, 1st and 2nd place

* Opinion Writing, 1st place

* Best Series, 1st place

Photo and design:

* Best Infographic, 1st and 2nd place

* Page Design, 1st and 2nd place (2nd place shared with Gretchen Sporleder-Orr)

* Best News Photo, 1st and 2nd place

* Best Sports Photo, 1st place

* Photo Portfolio, 1st place

Overall Newspaper Awards

General Excellence – Class 7

Sweepstakes – Best photo and design – Class 7

© 2020 Animas Del Oeste LLC