Western Spirit 2020

La Veta schools see COVID-19 outbreak
Colorado to get first shipment of new one-shot vaccine as early as tomorrow by Mark Craddock OUR WORLD — During a week in which President
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
Colorado to get first shipment of new one-shot vaccine as early as tomorrow by Mark Craddock OUR WORLD — During a week in which President
Accuses district of ‘breach of contract’ for violating 2000 agreement by Mark Craddock LA VETA — On Dec. 5, 2019, at the end of a
by E.E.Mullens WALSENBURG — The Walsenburg City Council worked Tuesday night to balance current budget issues with the important need to address aging and failing