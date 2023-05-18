Community

Walsenburg’s Porchfest coming next Saturday

Citywide party and mural fest May 26 – 28

WALSENBURG- Break out the yard games—Walsenburg is throwing a Porchfest! This grassroots event is powered by the people of Walsenburg, so they’re asking YOU to join in the fun! From yard sales to live music, mural installs to community clean-up, there are  myriad ways to get involved. Porchfest is all about filling Walsenburg’s streets with community and supporting local businesses, musicians, artists, and entrepreneurs. More murals will be springing up in the back alleys of town, brought to you by Max Kauffman, and neü folk, and supported by Far Out Murals, Huerfano County, GreenSheen, Like Minded Productions, Crafty Canary and GubGub’s Pizza and Ice Cream.

There will be live music happening throughout the day and throughout the town, from backyards to businesses. Some of the scheduled concerts will be Bo Seawell at noon, Will Dudley at 1:30 p.m. at 136 W. 9th, and the Dynamix at 3:30 p.m.  Some locations have yet to be announced.

Porchfest is a free grassroots event  presented in partnership with the Walsenburg Downtown Revitalization Committee and other community partners.

It’s a day of community activity & goodwill as people get outside, doing some spring cleaning,and hanging out with their neighbors.

