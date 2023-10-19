Walsenburg’s main breaking water issues

Breaking news: Results of Walsenburg Mayor race and recall election
Gary M. Vezzani was elected Walsenburg’s mayor in Tuesday’s special mayoral election/recall voteSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
Gary M. Vezzani was elected Walsenburg’s mayor in Tuesday’s special mayoral election/recall voteSubscribe or log in to view this content.
UPDATE, Oct. 19, 2023: Las Animas County Coroner Dominic Verquer released the following information Subscribe or log in to view this content.
by Mark Craddock NORTH OF OUR WORLD — Those looking to make a quick jaunt up Interstate 25Subscribe or log in to view
GOCO grant application for La Veta Trails approved by E.E.Mullens LA VETA — With two public hearinSubscribe or log in to view this content.