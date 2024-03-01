Walsenburg interim City Administrator resigns

WALSENBURG- Sharon Jakubowski Wolz, the interim Walsenburg City Administrator, tendered her resignation on Friday afternoon, March 1. She will remain at the job until the end of March. This is a developing story, and will be updated as more becomes available.
