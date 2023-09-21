Walsenburg hires interim administrator

Breaking news: Results of Walsenburg Mayor race and recall election
Gary M. Vezzani was elected Walsenburg’s mayor in Tuesday’s special mayoral election/recall voteSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
Gary M. Vezzani was elected Walsenburg’s mayor in Tuesday’s special mayoral election/recall voteSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Part of the What Do You Know About That series by Ruth Orr SCOTLAND — Today’s topic comes to us Subscribe or log in to
Huerfano RE-1 accepts resignation of board member Joel Shults, approves use of Riley, emotional-suppSubscribe or log in to view this content.
by Ruth Orr HUERFANO — Bring out your bagpipes and rosin your bows, the celtic fest is back in tSubscribe or log in to view