Veteran luncheon at Eagles Hall in Walsenburg

WALSENBURG — The Walsenburg chapter of the American Legion hosted a Veterans Day program at the Eagles Hall on Saturday, Nov. 11. Members demonstrated to the attendees the proper folding of an American flag, and explained what each fold represents. The first fold is a symbol of life, the second fold signifies the belief in eternal life. The third fold is in honor of deceased veterans who gave a portion of their life for the defense of our country.

The fourth fold exemplifies our weaker nature as citizens trusting in God, the fifth fold is an acknowledgment to our country, the sixth fold is for pledging allegiance to United States of America. The seventh fold pays tribute to the armed forces, the eighth fold is a tribute to those who have died, and to honor mothers. The ninth fold is an honor to womanhood, the 10th fold is a tribute to fathers, for they, too, has given sons and daughters for the defense of the country. The 11th fold represents the lower portion of the seal of King David and King Solomon and glorifies the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. The 12th fold represents an emblem of eternity and glorifies God the Father, the Son, and Holy Ghost. The last fold, when the flag is completely folded, and the stars are uppermost, reminds us of the national motto, “In God We Trust.”