Upcoming Events for Nov. 2nd 2023

OUR WORLD

Veterans, Military Free Admission to State Parks

COLORADO— Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering free admission to all veterans and active duty members of the military, military reserve and National Guard to any Colorado state park for Veterans Day. On Friday, Nov. 10, any member of the military forces or veteran can enter any of Colorado’s state parks free of charge, along with his or her companions in the same vehicle.

HUERFANO

SPLD and GubGub’s Presents the Get Gub’s program

WALSENBURG— Pick up a punch card from either the Spanish Peaks Library in Walsenburg or from GubGub’s Pizza and Ice Cream. When you read 16 books bring your card in and get a free personal pan pizza. Contact SPLD or GubGub’s for more information

Reinventing La Clinica

GARDNER— La Clinica, a non-profit serving the Upper Huerfano Valley, is working diligently towards once again serving our community in a variety of ways. We are currently seeking a board member for the position of treasurer. This is a volunteer position for a minimum of one year commitment. Please send your

letter of interest to charvelarde@gmail.com or vashti.t.wachterman@gmail.com by Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Annual Gift of Art show at SPACe

LA VETA— Artists working in all media are encouraged to bring their handmade arts and crafts to the SPACe Gallery in La Veta for the annual Gift of Art show. Artwork will be accepted today, Thursday Nov. 2, Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. There is a limit of 4 pieces per artist, with a $5 fee each. See the SPACe website, www.spanishpeaksarts.org for all the details.

HCCC Monthly Meeting

WALSENBURG— The Huerfano County Communication Coalition Monthly Meeting will be today, Thursday, Nov. 2, 12 p.m. at the Huerfano County Community Center in Walsenburg. Spark the Change is sponsoring our lunch and we have several votes and issues to discuss. See you all then!

Sassy Stitchers at SPLD

WALSENBURG— Experienced and novice stitchers alike are invited. Come join this fun-loving and creative bunch of Sassy Stitchers every Thursday, 2 – 4 p.m. at the Spanish Peaks Library in Walsenburg.

Science Seminars at LVPL

LA VETA— Mark your calendars for Thursday, Nov. 2, 2 p.m. when the La Veta Library welcomes La Veta resident Heloise Lynn, (PhD in Geophysics, Stanford University). Heloise is a consulting geophysicist in the oil and gas industry and has worked on anisotropic reflection data for over 40 years. Bring your questions as we explore how the scientific method is used to help make decisions. As always, free with refreshments.

SPLD Presents Storytime with Mrs. Flamingo

WALSENBURG— Join Mrs. Flamingo on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. at the Spanish Peaks Library in Walsenburg. Each kid who attends will receive a free book from the Flamingo Book Club. There will be books read, songs sung, story boards, crafts, prizes and much more!

Beginning T’ai Chi Classes at LVSA

WALSENBURG— Often referred to as “the gentle art of yielding”, the ancient, slow moving Chinese practice of T’ai Chi Chuan is also healing in many ways. New, beginning classes will be held beginning Saturdays, at 9 a.m. at The La Veta School of the Arts, 105 W Ryus – across from the town park. Beginning classes will continue every Saturday morning from 9-10am during the month of October The cost is a donation of $5 per class or $20 for a month of classes. For more information, call Peggy Zehring 719-742-5193, or e-mail PeggyZehring@msn.com or LVArtSchool@yahoo.com.

Coal Camps and Cow Camps Gala

WALSENBURG— On Saturday, Nov. 4, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m at the Huerfano County Community Center in Walsenburg there will be a celebration and reunion of the 57 nationalities that have contributed to the rich legacy of our area. A pictorial archive, guest speakers, displays and beans, cornbread, and cobbler for lunch. Please join us for Coal Camps and Cow Camps—How the miners, ranchers and cowboys shaped the legacy of Huerfano County and bring your pictures and stories to share! A collaborative effort of Huajatolla Heritage Foundation with support from Art in Society, San Isabel Electric Association and Basin Electric Power Co-op. Contact sdolak@hhfoundation.org for more info.

SPLD presents Teen Pizza

WALSENBURG— Every Wednesday, 4 – 6 p.m. join the Spanish Peaks Library in Walsenburg for PIZZA, provided by GubGub’s Pizza and Ice Cream! Teens are welcome to come hang with us after school every Wednesday, no catch, no demands just stop by and check out our library. We have Wii, computers, tablets, games, puzzles, music, friends, laughs and of course BOOKS!

American Legion Post 16 Meeting

WALSENBURG— The Brian T. Chiquette Post 16 of The American Legion will have their monthly meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 6 p.m. at the Walsenburg Housing Authority Office, 220 Russell Ave. in Walsenburg. All Veterans are invited and encouraged to attend the meeting. We will be discussing the upcoming Veterans Day and future activities within Huerfano County. If you have any questions, please call Dave Rogers 719-738-9965.

“The Butler” Movie Matinee

LA VETA— Join La Veta Library for a Movie Matinee on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. We will be showing Lee Daniels’ “The Butler” inspired by a true story. Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker stars as Cecil Gaines, the devoted husband, father and White House butler who served seven presidents during some of the most tumultuous and defining moments of the 20th century. Oprah Winfrey co-stars with a stellar supporting cast that includes John Cusack, Jane Fonda, Cuba Gooding, Jr., Terrence Howard, Lenny Kravitz, James Marsden, David Oyelowo, Alan Rickman, Liev Schreiber and Robin Williams in this powerful drama from Oscar nominated director Lee Daniels.

1980’s Music Bingo with LVPL

LA VETA— Join La Veta Public Library on Thursday, Nov. 9, 6 p.m. at Mountain Merman Brewing Company for “Now That’s What I Call Music Bingo: Songs of the 1980’s!” We will play samples on shuffle from a custom “1980’s Songs” Playlist that match spaces on bingo cards provided. We will not announce the name of the song, you must know the song to cover the space. There is no charge to participate. All play is individual. Want to host a library event at your business? We want to hear from you! info@lvpl.org.

Fall craft shopping



WALSENBURG ­—Huerfano County has an amazing array of talented cottage artisans. This holiday season, fill your basket with local products and encourage the local economy. Here’s a list of fall craft and product fairs.

Pop-up Holiday Craft Fair, 523 and 525 Main Street on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

MoF Marketplace of Ideas, 600 Main St. Saturday, November 26, and Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Painting class at SPLD

WALSENBURG— There will be an acrylic painting class Thursday, Nov. 16, 1 – 3 p.m. led by Jenn Dunn, at the Spanish Peaks Library in Walsenburg. The subject is an aspen grove in the fall. All supplies are provided as are refreshments. Free as always, RSVP to Sandy J. 719 989-8438.

Care and Share Mobile Market in La Veta

LA VETA— The La Veta Village assisted living residence partners with Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado to provide food for those in need in the greater La Veta area. The monthly Mobile Market provides no-cost groceries. Everyone in the community is welcome to shop at the market. Simply walk up and choose food you would like to take home. The Mobile Market is coming to the La Veta Village parking lot 109 East Francisco Street on Fridays, November 17th, and December 15th from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Bring Your Own Bags. For questions please call (719) 247-1393 or email foodservices@lavetavillage.or

Praise Church Craft Fair

WALSENBURG— On Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 – 4:30 a.m. Praise Church, 311 W. 4th Street in Walsenburg will have a craft fair. All hand-crafted items by local artists with unique gifts for the Christmas season. For craft fair vendor information call Elena at 303-960-1332.

Pre-Thanksgiving Fundraiser Bake Sale

LA VETA— The La Veta Village Auxiliary pre Thanksgiving Fundraising Bake Sale will be on Saturday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. Come and get your pies, cakes, and breads for Thanksgiving. Might have brownies and cookies. Located at the porch of the La Veta Public Library.

Eagles Parade of Lights party

WALSENBURG— The Eagles Auxillary at 614 Main Street, Walsenburg will be open before and after the parade of lights on Friday, Nov. 24. The Ladies Aux will have a grab bag table full of goodies. Food and hot chocolate will be available for purchase. There will also be a special treat for the children, Santa Claus will be handing out candy and posing for photos. Come out and enjoy this wonderful community event with us.

Vendors also wanted, tables can be rented for $15 each, if interested in a booth call 719-738-2861 or 719-738-3116 to reserve a space.

LAS ANIMAS

Photos needed for Smithsonian Exhibit-Crossroads

TRINIDAD— The public’s help is needed to find photos, portraits, sketches, paintings of the last 100 years of Trinidad, Colorado’s Mayors for an upcoming companion event to the Smithsonian Exhibit-Crossroads: A Change in Rural America. Open those photo albums and family keepsake chests and see if you have what we are looking for. Can you help us with the hard-to-find photos/portraits?

The mayors are: 1923: Edward H. Day, 1924: George Mason, 1925-31: Frank R. Wood, 1933: David M. Ralston, 1937-38: W. L. Newburn, 1939-40: James G. Espey Sr., 1941-43: Joseph A. Storm, 1945: Franklin W. Jones, 1947/52/56/68: James E. Donnelly, 1950: James J. Shew, 1954: D. B. Murray, 1958: S. W. Azar, 1960: James E. Griffin, 1962: Harold O. Merson, 1964-66/74: John Cha, 1970: William Lovato, 1972: Michael Griego, 1976-80/82/12: John Rino, 1982: Clark Clendennen, 1984: Roberta Cordova, 1986: Dr. Ronald D. Sanders, 1988-90/93: Robert W. Fabec, 1991: Beatrice Klodzinski, 1993: Joe Garb , 1996-2000: Harry R. Sayre, 2002-08/14: Joseph Reorda, 2010: Jennie Garduno, 2012: Bernadette Baca Gonzalez, and 2016-23: Phillip T. Rico.

Contact Ken Chapin at the Trinidad de Corazon Creative District at kenchapin@gmail.com or 216-632-9703.

Veterans Equine Program

LAS ANIMAS— There is a new Veterans equine program for all area vets. This is an effort to give back peace to those who fought so hard for the rest of us. No equine experience needed. Horses are proven healers. Please contact Lazy Y D Bar Ranch at LaztYDBarveteransequine@gmail.com for more information or to donate.

Cup of Joe Peer to Peer Program

TRINIDAD— Every second and forth Thursday of the month at 9 a.m. Veterans are invited to Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, 127 N. Commercial Street Suite 205 for a fresh cup of coffee. Join other Veterans and an Americorps Resource Coordinator to build peer-to-peer relationships. For more information please call 719-845-4872.

Tequila’s 20th Anniversary Celebration

TRINIDAD— On Friday, Nov. 3, 1 – 3 p.m. Tequila’s Family Mexican Restaurant, 9900 Santa Fe Tail, will be celebrating their 20th Anniversary. There will be some great door prizes, including shirts, gift certificates and more. Mariachi Lobos will be performing at our restaurant to deliver you the most entertaining experience possible.

Goodbye Goodnight Moon

TRINIDAD— Well, that’s a wrap! Friday, Nov 3rd will be the last day to see “Goodnight Moon – A Fiber Tale” and we hope you’ll stop by the Corazón de Trinidad Creative District before it is gone. There are not very many places in Southern Colorado big enough to handle 500 square feet of Goodnight Moon. The Corazón de Trinidad Creative District has been incredibly supportive over the past six months making it possible for nearly ten thousand people from across the region and the United States to visit Trinidad to see the Great Green Room. Don’t miss your chance to check this out during the First Friday Art Walk in Trinidad.

Apishapa Valley Historical Society Chili Cook Off

AGUILAR— The annual Apishapa Valley Historical Society Chili Cook Off will be held on Saturday Nov. 4, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Aguilar Community Center. There will be a $50 prize for the best green, $50 prize for the best Red chili. Entries must be delivered before 10 a.m. at the back entrance. No entry fee and entry forms are available at Aguilar Mercantile, Aguilar Library or will be available on that morning. The public will be served from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. for a donation of $6. Door prizes! Come try your favorite! Proceeds go to maintain the Apishapa Heritage Center & Museum. for more info call Pat 719-406-5203.

Annual Stockman’s Banquet and Ball

TRINIDAD— The Southern Colorado Livestock Association presents it’s Annual Stockman’s Banquet and Ball on Saturday, Nov. 4, at El Rancho, 1901 Santa Fe Trail. Social hour starting at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and music and dancing to follow. Tickets to the banquet and ball are $25 and be purchased by calling 719-980-0460. 100% of proceeds from this event will be divided and donated to causes near and dear to SCLA members.

FPFPD Annual Pasta Dinner fundraiser

TRINIDAD— Join the Fishers Peak Fire Protection District for the Annual Pasta Dinner Fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 4, 3 – 7 p.m. at Sebastiani Gym, 204 N. Animas. In addition to a pasta dinner there will be a bake sale and silent auction. All money raised goes directly to the FPFPD.

Roger Martinez at Corazon

Gallery

TRINIDAD— The Corazon Gallery is featuring the work of Roger Martinez during November. A reception presenting Roger’s work will take place on Friday, Nov. 10, from 5 – 7 p.m. Roger will be teaching a Retablo Painting workshop on Friday, Nov. 17 from 3 – 5 p.m. The fee for the workshop is $25 and includes all materials. Both events will take place at the Corazon Gallery, 149 E Main Street, Trinidad. Please call 575-776-7990 for more information.

Christmas Bazaar

TRINIDAD— Shop early at the Mt. Carmel Wellness and Community Center, 911 Robinson Ave, Trinidad on Saturday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. One of a kind hand-made gifts from local vendors will be available. Emily’s kitchen will also be open! Have crafts to sell? Call Noreen at 719-845-4875 for more information.

Veterans Dinner at Mt. Carmel

TRINIDAD— Veterans and their families are invited to a FREE Thanksgiving Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 18, 5 – 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be held in the Garden Room at Mt. Carmel Wellness & Community Center. 911 Robinson Ave., Trinidad. Please RSVP by calling 719-845-4877.

Community Thanksgiving

TRINIDAD—We are pleased to share with you that again this year’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner will have in-person dining, as well as pick-up and delivery options. Continuing our 30-year tradition, dinner will be served on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23 and all are welcome.

In this time of giving we are grateful for anything you may be able to offer. This can be in-kind donations as well as monetary.

Monetary donations can be given electronically through Zion’s donation portal at https://zionslutheran.tithelysetup2.com/give. Checks made out to Zion’s Lutheran Church and note in the memo line “Thanksgiving” can be mailed or delivered to the church. If you have further questions, please get in touch with Norine Hazen, the Thanksgiving Coordinator, at (719) 680-1292.

COLFAX

Thanksgiving Food Drive

RATON— Phil Long Ford’s second annual Thanksgiving Food Drive for the Hunger Pantry has started and will be ending Saturday, Nov. 11. Help those who are less fortunate. Drop off donations to the Phil Long Ford Service Department at 301 S. 2nd Street, or the Sales Department at 223 S. 2nd Street. If you have any questions please contact Shannon Portillos at 575-303-3585.

Road Closure- Eagle Tail Road

COLFAX— Road A-10, Eagle Tail Road is closed indefinitely at this time due to the bridge being shut down. The alternative route is to drive to Tenaja and drive around. Please use caution and drive safe.

Investiture Ceremony

RATON— The Judges and Employees of the Eighth Judicial District Court cordially invite you to the Investiture Ceremony of the Honorable Steven A. Romero, Division II, District Judge on Friday, Nov. 3, 3:30 p.m. This will be held at the Colfax County District Courthouse, 1413 S. 2nd Street, Raton. There will be a reception to immediately follow the ceremony. You can also livestream the event at meet.google.com/wirzdhg-icc

Community Baby Shower

RATON— On Friday, Nov. 3, 4 – 7 p.m. at Isabele Castillo Building, 123 S. 2nd St, Raton there will be a community baby shower hosted by Colfax County Youth Empowerment Services. This is open for dads, moms, grandparents and caregivers. Register at the baby shower to receive a diaper bag filled with baby items. Meet community providers and discover services they have to offer families. There will be live demonstrations and more!

Young Adults Peer Support Group

RATON— Would you like to learn and share strategies for coping with life’s struggles? Young Adults, ages 18-30 join ZIA’ Youth, 207 Park Ave every Saturday, from 9 – 10 a.m. Join the community of encouragement and Empowerment and begin you weekend on a positive note. There will be free coffee and snacks.

Movie night fundraiser

RATON—We would like to invite you to a special showing of Kung Fu Panda on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Shuler Theater. Please come join us for some family fun, concessions, and your chance to win some fantastic door prizes. All donations will benefit sending Bobby Lawrence Karate – RATON, NM students to the fall tournament in Orem, Utah. Hope to see you there!

Swords and Boards with ZIA Youth

RATON— Every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at ZIA Youth, join Niko, Alex, and their merry band of Ratonians who transform into Knights, Dwarves, and Swamp Witches for a Dungeons & Dragons campaign. Your Nerd Tribe is waiting for you to discover yourself among them! ZIA Youth is located at 207 Park Ave, Raton and is a safe place for 9-17 year olds to hang out after school.

Making Little Blocks

RATON— Join Laura and the gals on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. at Patchwork Phoenix, 228 S 1st St for the paper piecing 4.5″ blocks afternoon. Bring your own machine, or use one provided. Fabric and patterns provided. This is a free workshop by donations are always accepted and appreciated.

Colfax County Health Council

RATON— You are invited to the Colfax County Health Council/Health Equity Collaborative Hybrid Meetings invites you to their monthly meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 12 – 1:30 p.m. This meeting will be held at CYFD Raton, 1900 Hospital Dr, Raton. You can also join over zoom, email AshVigil2016@gmail.com for the link.

Maxwell Booster Club Bingo

MAXWELL— On Sunday, Nov. 12, 12 p.m. the Maxwell Booster Club will hold a Bingo Fundraiser. Join the fun in the Maxwell High School Gymnasium, $20 advance tickets and $30 at the door. See any Maxwell Booster Member or any Maxwell Athlete for your ticket. Concessions will be available for purchase. For more information please call Jimmy at 505-977-0519.

Volunteers Needed

RATON— Volunteers are needed to set up the City of Bethlehem Wednesday, Nov.22, at 10 a.m. Meet at the entrance to Climax Canyon Park on Apache Ave.