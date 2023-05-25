Upcoming events for May 25th, 2023

SCCOG Board Meeting

HUERFANO/LAS ANIMAS— The South Central Council of Governments next board meeting (open to public) is scheduled on May 25. The meeting will start at 1:00 PM. Contact Donna Sue at SCCOG at 719-845-1133 X223 for zoom link if you would like to join the meeting.

HUERFANO



Dorcas Circle

WALSENBURG — From now on, Dorcas Circle will be open on Tuesdays and Fridays. We will no longer be open on Thursdays! See you Friday!

Murder Mystery Casting Call

WALSENBURG— Spanish Peaks Library in Walsenburg is looking for participants to play numerous parts in our upcoming Midsummer Murder Mystery in late June. We have parts open for roles ranging from shopkeeper, tavern owner, library staff, board members to the actual murderer and dead person! No experience is necessary as this is all for fun! If you’re interested, please call 719-738-2774 or stop by the library and choose your role!

Free books! Register kids now

HUERFANO— Spark a lifelong love of reading and learning in your kids, and draw your family closer together sharing stories everyone will love. Children under five in Huerfano County can register online to

receive free, age-appropriate books in the mail once a month from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Go to imaginationlibrary.com to register children. For more info call La Veta Library @ 719-742-3572 or email stephanie@lvpl.org.

Farmer’s Market Season is here

HUERFANO— It’s that time of year again! Get ready for a wonderful season filled with lots of local goodies grown, supplied, crafted and for purchase. La Veta will have their market every Thursday, 3-5 p.m. starting May 18th in the park next to the library on Main St. Cuchara will have their market on Fridays starting May 19, from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Cuchara Mountain Mercantile. Gardner will have their markets every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. under the pavilion next to the Methodist church. Last but most certainly not least is Walsenburg’s market held every Sunday at Heritage Park on Main St. near the railroad tracks from 12 – 2 p.m. starting May 29. For more information and to become a vendor please email costeawood1@gmail.com.

Weekly wildflower & weed walks

LA VETA— Spring wildflowers and plants are popping and it is time to learn what is what. These gentle one hours walks are led by professional interpretive naturalist Bob Kennemer. They will take place every Wednesday, now through fall, from 5 – 6 p.m. somewhere in Huerfano County, often right in or near our cities or towns. Cost is $5.00 per person and class size is limited to 10. One must pre register by emailing Bob at: bobkennemer@gmail.com

Art for the Abuelas – Cactus Garden

WALSENBURG— Join us for Art for the Abuelas Cactus Garden on Thursday, May 25, 1 p.m. located at the Spanish Peak Library in Walsenburg. This is free to the public. Please RSVP to Sandy J (719) 989-8438 with the Huajatolla Heritage Foundation Program.

Mural Fest

WALSENBURG— Mural Fest is back again for another year old mural paintings in Walsenburg’s alley ways. Check out the artists Friday, May 26 – Sunday, May 28, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. in the alley behind the Fox Theatre. Saturday after Porchfest they will be partying it up from 5 – 7 p.m. DJ’s from Sonic Bloom will be in attendance as well!

Pancake Breakfast

LA VETA— Come join us for the annual pancake breakfast hosted by the LVFPD Auxiliary. They’ll be serving pancakes, eggs, bacon, hashbrowns, and more! The breakfast will be held Saturday, May 27, 8 – 11 a.m. at the La Veta Fire Station, 100 Birch St. Adult plates are $12 and $6 for children.

Puentas: Respecting the Past Bridges to the Future

HUERFANO— A gala event that has been months in the planning is happening Memorial Day weekend in Huerfano County! The inaugural sharing of a Pictorial Archive of 25 Founding Hispano Families will debut in La Veta on Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the La Veta Community Center with a few specially invited vendors. Guest speakers will be at the La Veta Library starting at 10:30 a.m. with noted author and

historian, Virginia Sanchez; noon; Norberto Valdez, PhD, retired Ethnic Studies professor addressing the

concept of Querencia (the place from which one draws their strength). At 2 p.m. much respected journalist from PBS, Kate Perdoni, will share her reverence for people and place in southern Colorado.

On Sunday, May 28th all events move to the Huerfano County Community Center, 928 Russell Aven Walsenburg from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. A free buffet, entertainment, Biscochito Contest and select vendors will accompany the impressive Pictorial Archive display (more than 18 foot of photos)! Please join us for this important event! A collaborative effort with Huerfano County Historical Society, Huajatolla Heritage Foundation, Warm Cookies of the Revolution, and Arts in Society!

Walsenburg Porchfest

WALSENBURG— Walsenburg Porchfest is this Saturday! 12 – 5 p.m. The line up has changed and keeps changing! Please visit walsenburgporchfest.com to view our map of events including 8 live music locations, over a dozen yard sales, fundraisers, and so much more. We encourage all to leave the cars at home and walk/bike around town. Get to know your neighbors, pack-in/pack-out, and have fun!

SPLD Presents Chalk the Block

WALSENBURG— Saturday, May 27, 1 – 3 p.m., featuring local artist Peggy Zehring. Explore your inner artist while having fun creating chalk murals on the library sidewalks at the Spanish Peaks Library in Walsenburg. All ages are welcome!

Memorial Day Weekend activities at Lathrop State Park

WALSENBURG— On Saturday, May 27, 7 p.m. Wildlife Officer Bob Holder returns to Lathrop to present his popular program on bears (and other Colorado wildlife). Ever the crowd pleaser, Holder’s presentation is highly educational and entertaining. The program will be at the Piñon Campground Amphitheater.

On Sunday, May 28 at 10 a.m. families can have fun taking part in a Wetland Hike. Participants will take a short hike along the trail and use an Explorer’s guide and the Merlin app to make bird discoveries along the way. The activity will at the Wetlands Walk Parking area. If you would like the Merlin Bird ID

App can be downloaded free from the App Store.

Best of the Biscochito Contest

WALSENBURG— As part of the gala Puentes celebration on Sunday, May 28, 11 a.m. at the Huerfano County Community Center in Walsenburg to share the Pictorial Archive of 25 Founding Families in Huerfano County, we will also be having a Best of the Biscochito Contest. You must pre-register. Please contact info@hhfoundation.org or call or text Charlene Velarde at 719-299-8541. Prizes will be awarded.

Memorial Day Service at La Veta Cemetery

LA VETA— Cuchara Valley Christian Community Services (CVCCS) and the American Legion Brian T. Chiquette Post 16 will be presenting their Annual Memorial Day Services on Monday, May 29, at 10 a.m. at the La Veta Cemetery. All are welcome! The American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a luncheon immediately after the services at the La Veta Community Center.

American Legion Post 16 Meeting

HUERFANO— Post 16 of The American Legion will have a public Celebration Meeting at the Huerfano Community Center, 928 Russell Street, Walsenburg on Tuesday, May 30, 3 p.m. National American Legion Officers from Indiana will present the Post with their new Charter, designating the Post as “Brian T. Chiquette Post 16 of The American Legion”, named after La Veta resident and Vietnam War hero Brian Chiquette. Brian rose from an orphanage in Los Angeles, CA to serving 4 tours of duty in Vietnam, to a resident of La Veta, working at the Spanish Peaks Hospital. He received various medals as a result of his Service in Vietnam, including 4 Purple Hearts. In 2022, Brian succumbed to injuries as a result of Agent Orange exposure and the Post Membership thought it a befitting tribute to name the Post in his namesake. Light refreshments will be served. All Veterans and the Public are invited and encouraged to attend. This is a one-time event that will shape Post 16’s posture for the years to come. If you have any questions, please call Dave Rogers 719-738-9965.

Fun Family Walk-Run-Bike to Celebrate National Trails Day

WALSENBURG— This fun walk/run/bike is a great way to celebrate National Trails Day and Lathrop State Park Saturday, June 3rd, 9 – 11 a.m. The Cuerno Verde Trail is a 3 mile concrete trail that is wide and easy with no incline. This event is stroller – and wheelchair-friendly and suitable for all ages and abilities. We’d love you to join us! A park pass is required on all vehicles. Other than a park pass, this event is free. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is inviting resident and nonresident anglers of all ages to participate in its annual Free Fishing Weekend on June 3rd and 4th. Attend the event in the morning and go fishing in the afternoon. Contact La Veta Trails with your questions (719) 890-4071.

Cuchara Mountain Park Spring Classic Disc Golf Tournament

CUCHARA— Join us for the inaugural edition on Saturday, June 3rd. We have divisions for all players from pros to beginners and juniors. This is a PDGA sanctioned C-Tier tournament. Great player packs and prizes including cash for all non-beginner/juniors! Thank you to our sponsors, Bachman & Associates, Mountain Merman Brewing Company and Crafted in Colorado! We are still looking for sponsors either cash or for prizes – contact us for more information. Register online: www.discgolfscene.com/tournament/Colorado

SPLD presents the return of Toddler Storytime

WALSENBURG— Mrs. Flamingo is back for Storytime at Spanish Peaks Library in Walsenburg! Join her for read alouds, songs and crafts every Monday from 10:30-11:00am. Ages 0-4yrs, beginning June 5th. Don’t miss the fun!

SPLD Presents Teen Pizza



WALSENBURG— Starting on Wednesday, June 7th, the Spanish Peaks Library will start offering FREE Gub Gub’s pizza every Wednesday from 4 – 6 p.m. for Walsenburg teens. No catch, no demands, just stop by, grab a slice and check out our library! We have a Wii, computers, games, puzzles, music and of course books! Bring your friends and hang with us!

Let’s Talk Walsenburg

WALSENBURG— Please join us for a kick off celebration and conversation about the upcoming Museum on Mainstreet Exhibit on Thursday, June 8, 1 p.m. at MoF. The final exhibit will that will be hosted by the Museum of Friends will run from from August 26, 2023 to October 9, 2023. This is an opportunity to learn more about this special exhibit that will be in Walsenburg and to talk about the experiences of people in Walsenburg as part of rural America. Lunch will be served.

Free Bicycle Repair Clinic

LA VETA– Thursday June 8, 2 – 5 p.m. Spanish Peaks Cycling Bicycle Repair Clinic. Bring your bikes and trikes – we will fix for free! In front of the La Veta Public Library, 310 S Main St. Donations welcome. Questions please email info@spcycling.org

Thank You Reception for all Town residents

LA VETA— You’re Invited! The La Veta HPC is hosting a Thank You Reception for all Town residents on Friday, June 9 from 4-7 p.m. at the La Veta Mercantile; REFRESHMENTS will be provided! This Reception honors La Veta citizens’ commitment to the historic foundation of our town, and the economic resource that is our Historic District. There will be an awards ceremony to present three National Register plaques to building owners, historians and historic tax credit experts will be on hand, and several other local organizations will join us to discuss current good news projects taking place in La Veta. We look forward to seeing everyone!

Spanish Peaks 5/10K Run

LA VETA— Saturday, June 10, 8:30 – 11 a.m. Choose from 5K, out and back course; bring your dog! 10K, 5K Course x2. Start at Francisco Fort Capps Building, run to Grandote Peaks and Back. Refreshments and awards! Registration information at https://twopeaksfitness.org/running-events. Two Peaks Fitness, 719-742-3555.

LAS ANIMAS



Abstract Art Show

TRINIDAD— This is a show to encourage your imagination, and involvement and to provide a viewer with an emotional experience that is completely different for each person, depending on their personality and mood. There are no rules in abstract art. It should just be made up of color, shape, form, texture, and value and does not tell a story. For our show there is only one rule and that pertains to the size of the artwork. Our gallery has limited space so the size rule is so we can accommodate a lot of imaginative pieces to show. Maximum size will be 30 x 30 inches.

Entry fee is $10 per piece or $25 for 3 pieces. Cash prizes will be awarded. Art take in will be May 27, 28, 29, and 30 from 11:00 to 4:00 at the Corazon Gallery, 149 East Main St, Trinidad, Colorado. The opening reception will be during the First Friday Art Walk on June 2nd at the Corazon Gallery. Cash prizes of $100, $75, and $50 will be awarded.

Friday Night Live at Trinidad Lake State Park

TRINIDAD— Every Friday Night begining May 26th thru September 1st at 8 p.m. the park ranger/interpreter will present a program of interest to campers and the general public alike. Join us around the fire ring at the Trinidad Lake State Park amphitheater to get the latest in fishing activity, wildlife sightings and general information on hiking and biking in the area. The presentations will include an overview of the history and geology of the area and to make the most of your weekend outdoors. We will provide the fire so bring your marshmallows for a fun evening under the stars.

Snakes Alive

TRINIDAD— Join naturalist, Bob Kennemer, Saturday, May 27, 7 p.m. at the Amphitheater. Kennemer will have live non-venomous snakes on hand as he discusses snake safety, how to avoid dangerous confrontations with snakes, snake lore, and how to treat a rattle snake bite in the back country. This program is designed for all ages so bring the kids to this program, which is as entertaining as it is educational.

Sights and Sounds of Colorado Wildlife

TRINIDAD— This presentation promises to be a fun and informative evening on Sunday, May 28, 7 p.m. This ever-popular program features District Wildlife Manager, Bob Holder. You will be introduced to a better understanding of wildlife through the use of hides, skulls and other authentic materials designed to provide you with a more in depth appreciation of the wildlife in our area.

Summer Reading Program – All Together Now

TRINIDAD— Join us this summer for our 2023 Summer Reading Program! We will have special guest readers, celebrate our community make some crafts, earn prizes and explore new worlds and adventures with a new book. The summer reading program is for ages 0-17. This summer we will be using a virtual platform, READSquared, to register, complete missions, track reading and have access to some fun games. Please go to Trinidadcpl.readsquared.com to register starting on May 29.

Hans Droog gallery showing

TRINIDAD— Painter, sculptor and woodworker Hans Droog will show a collection of photographs, paintings and sculpture proposals at 221B Gallery on Thursday, June 1, from 5-8 p.m. This will be Droog’s first formal solo exhibition in Trinidad and the first time 221B has widely promoted an event to the public. 221B Gallery is located at 221 Nona Ave in Trinidad.

24th Annual Fishing Tournament



STONEWALL— Join us for the 24th Annual Fishing Tournament hosted by Stonewall Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary at Monument Lake on Saturday, June 3. Registration begins at 7 a.m. Orientation 8 a.m. Fishing starts at 9 a.m. ends 3 p.m. Awards will be at 4 p.m. Adults $20 Youth under 16 $15. Monument Lake Park entrance fee required. No fishing licenses required on this day. CASH PRIZES – $3000 TOP PRIZE.For more information visit www.StonewallFire.us or call us at 719-868-2249.

PWP Bags & Brews river cleanup

TRINIDAD— Join us for the June River Cleanup, sponsored by Purgatoire Watershed Partnership on Saturday, June 3, 9 – 10:30 a.m. Meet at the Safeway Flags. Trash bags, brand new gloves, factory-sealed bottles of water, brand new safety vests, disinfecting wipes will be provided. Please bring whatever additional personal protective gear you would like – sunscreen, hat, mask, personal water bottle, your own gloves if you’d rather, etc. At 10:30 a.m. we’ll head over to Moose’s for a post-event social and celebration. Please call us if you have any questions 970-420-1915.

International Fly Fishing Film Fest

TRINIDAD— The 2023 International Fly Fishing Film Festival is coming to Trinidad on Saturday, June

3rd, doors open at 4 p.m. featuring 10 short and feature-length films. The Trinidad event will be at the Main Street LIVE! Theater located at 131 W. Main St

Tickets are priced at $20 in advance at Moose’s or

Fishers Peak Outfitters or $25 at Main Street LIVE! on the day of the event.

The 2nd Annual “Echoes of History – Saving Trinidad’s Past”

TRINIDAD— Echoes of History -Saving Trinidad’s Past produced by THPC, invites locals and guests to multiple sessions on Saturday, June 3, featuring Fox-West Theater’s lead architect, Gregory Friesen (CSNA) and East Street Culinary School’s architect, Paul Glenn (PTSM). Breakout sessions at Space to Create Commons demonstrate how to ‘Landmark’ an over 50 year-old property, rehabilitating The Wheeler Monument and meeting storytellers at many historic spaces. Trolley tours with guides at each site involve: Trinidad’s City Hall, Carnegie Library, Water Works, The Chappelle House, Fort Wootton Memorial Square and the “Santa Fe Style” Golf Course Club House designed by IH and WM Rapp in 1922.

For more information email kris.hall@trinidad.co.gov or visit www.visittrinidadcolorado.com or jeandilisio@msn.com

Santa Fe Trail Days – Vendors Wanted

TRINIDAD— Santa Fe Trail Days is a well-loved festival of downtown Trinidad since 1982. It is back again, bigger and better than ever, with activities for both your family and friends. Put your business on display for the entire community to get to know you. Food trucks, crafts, art, and all the non-profit organizations need a seat on Main Street. Please contact Amy for an application at 719-846-9285 or email chamber@tlacchamber.org. Chamber members get discounted rates for vendor spots. Santa Fe Trail Days will be held Saturday and Sunday, June 9th and 10th.

COLFAX



Pride and Glory – Book Signing

RATON— Celebrating the history contained in “Pride & Glory: The Cimarron & Northwestern Railway Company” Another Opportunity for those interested in local and regional history, to chat with authors Tucker Baker and Trevor Lombardi to learn about a littleknown logging railroad that bore its roots and fueled industry in Northern New Mexico and Southern Colorado in the early 20th century. Join us on Saturday, May 27, 6:30 p.m. at the Raton Museum, 108 S. 2nd Street.

Full Moon hike at Capulin Volcano

CAPULIN— Take a ranger guided hike at Capulin Volcano under the full or nearly full moon on Saturday, May 27, 8 p.m. Subjects include night time biology, lunar geography, astronomy, and the park after dark. Come and experience the top of Capulin Volcano in a new light! Wear warm clothing and layers as the weather may be chilly. Meet at the visitor center before heading up the volcano. Reservations are required; call 575-278-2201 with the number of people attending to reserve a spot!

Trail Project at Capulin Volcano National Monument

RATON— Join us for a two-day project at Capulin Volcano National Monument (near Raton). The volunteer work is slated for Saturday and Sunday, May 27-28, and will include overnight camping within the park. All meals, tools and training will be provided. NMVFO will improve two trails: the Boca Trail (a two-mile loop) and the Lava Flow Trail (a one-mile loop). Work includes lopping, moving rocks, and widening trail in some sections. Sunday will be a half day of work. Volunteers can learn more and register for the project at NMVFO’s projects page here: https://nmvfo.org/projects/capulin-volcano-nps/

Sloat Prince Foundation Scholarship for Colfax County graduates

COLFAX— The Sloat-Prince Foundation offers scholarships to graduates of Colfax County public or private high schools and to current Colfax County residents who may have graduated from high school elsewhere. This includes public, private, charter, parochial or home school graduates.

To be considered for this scholarship, applicants must be enrolled in an accredited college/university, or a vocational, trade or business school. New recipient applications, including official transcripts of all semesters, must be received by the foundation board on or before June 15, 2023. Applications are now available by emailing umwaroy@bacavalley.com or by contacting your school’s administration or guidance counselor.