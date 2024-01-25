Upcoming Events for January 25, 2024

OUR WORLD

OSO Cold Winterfest

HUERFANO/LAS ANIMAS— Ever feel like those cuddly, hibernating bears during winter? Ready to poke your nose out and have some frosty fun? Say no more! Whether you’re the “curl up with hot cocoa” type or the “let’s do ALL the winter sports!” enthusiast, Winterfest 2024 all along the Scenic Highway of Legends. Oso Winterfest will be the first weekend of February with kick off parties in both Trinidad and Walsenburg on Friday, Feb. 2nd. The weekend will be filled with ice sculptures, light shows, crafting classes, markets, sledding and OSO much more. For a full list of events and participating businesses please visit www.osocoldwinterfest.com

HUERFANO

SPLD and GubGub’s Presents the Get Gub’s program

WALSENBURG— Hey kids! Reading is fun and tasty too! You can pick up a punch card from either the Spanish Peaks Library in Walsenburg or from GubGub’s Pizza and Ice Cream. When you’ve read 16 books, bring your card in and get a free personal pan pizza. Contact SPLD or GubGub’s for more information.

Art class at SPLD

WALSENBURG— There is going to be a fun painting class with Jenn Dunn, Thursday, Jan. 25, 1 p.m. at the Spanish Peaks Library in Walsenburg. The subject is a retro Valentine truck, with messages from the painter to a valentine. The cost is $15 due the day of class, all art materials are supplied, canvases, paints,brushes. Refreshments are served, please RSVP: 719 989-8438.

Groundbreaking of new SCCOG senior center

WALSENBURG— Groundbreaking for the new SCCOG Elder Center will be held today, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2 p.m. just west of the SCCOG administration building at 625 Polk in Walsenburg.

Sassy Stitchers at SPLD

WALSENBURG— Experienced and novice stitchers alike are invited. Come join this fun-loving and creative bunch of Sassy Stitchers every Thursday, 2 – 4 p.m. at the Spanish Peaks Library in Walsenburg.

Dyslexia-Diagnosis in Privilege at LVPL

LA VETA— The bridge to equity is literacy, yet access to assessment and intervention services however, is not equal among communities. On Thursday, Jan. 25, 2 p.m. join Rachel Arnold, Dyslexia Educator and Specialist for a presentation at La Veta Library. What is dyslexia and what does current research reveal about neurotypical literacy development? This question and many more will be answered as we dive into current issues that impact dyslexia awareness, instruction, and intervention.

NOW That’s What I Call Music Bingo with LVPL

LA VETA— Join La Veta Public Library at Mountain Merman Brewing Company for “Now That’s What I Call Music Bingo: Songs of the 1990’s!” on Thursday, Jan. 25, 6 p.m. We will play samples on shuffle from a custom “1990’s Songs” Playlist that match spaces on bingo cards provided. We will not announce the name of the song, you must know the song to cover the space. There is no charge to participate. All play is individual. See you at the brewery! Want to host a library event at your business? We want to hear from you! info@lvpl.org

Book Dragons Book Club

WALSENBURG— Every Friday at 5 p.m. join the Spanish Peaks Library in Walsenburg for their Book Dragons Book Club. If you would like to join, please stop by the Library or call us at 719-738-2774 to reserve a book for you.

Full Moon Snow Shoeing

CUCHARA— On Friday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m. strap your snow shoes on and enjoy the full moon at Cuchara Mountain Park. Meet at the event center of the Cuchara Mountain Mercantile at 5:30 p.m. for a pot luck, don’t forget to bring to something to share. Bring warm clothes , snow shoes , and a head lamp if possible.

Pine Beetle Mitigation class

GARDNER— Have you noticed all the dead and dying piñon trees near Gardner and the surrounding area? The Upper Huerfano region is experiencing a significant outbreak of pine beetles due to the dry conditions. Please join us at the Gardner Community Center on Saturday, Jan. 27, 1 p.m. where Huerfano County Mitigation and a forester from CSFS will be available to advise homeowners on how to recognize and mitigate infested trees and firewood. For more info contact Huerfano Mitigation at 719-431-4006.

SPLD’s Vision Board Party

WALSENBURG— On Sunday, Jan. 28, 1 – 3 p.m. join the Spanish Peaks Library in Walsenburg in creating your own Vision Board for 2024! FREE crafting supplies, popcorn, Italian sodas and mock margaritas. We’ll also have Tarot Card reading, Aura reading and handwriting analysis. Don’t miss the fun!

Call for Singers

LA VETA— You still have plenty of time to join the Sangre de Cristo Vocal Arts Ensemble as we rehearse for our 2024 Easter presentation. Rehearsals are Tuesday’s, at 6:15 p.m., at the La Veta United Methodist Church, 416 S. Main Street, in La Veta. Everyone is welcome, whether you read music or not, sopranos, altos, tenors, basses, come on down! Whether you are currently singing with us, or you’ve sung with us previously, or you’ve been wanting to sing with us but just haven’t been sure how to take that first step, here’s your opportunity to come and get your feet wet. We say, come on in, the water’s fine! We endeavor to spread goodness, truth and beauty wherever we sing by making a joyful noise! Come join us! Let us know ASAP by calling 719-742-5333 if you have any questions. Hope to sing with you soon!

SPLD presents Teen Pizza

WALSENBURG— Every Wednesday, from 4 – 6 p.m. join the Spanish Peaks Library in Walsenburg for PIZZA, provided by GubGub’s Pizza and Ice Cream! Teens are welcome to come hang with us after school every Wednesday, no catch, no demands just stop by and check out our library. We have Wii, computers, tablets, games, pizza and fun!

To Lease or Buy: The Ins and Outs of Commercial Real Estate

WALSENBURG— Join Entrepreneur and Real Estate Expert Barclay Clark on Thursday, Feb. 1, 5:15 – 6:45 p.m. at the Huerfano County Community Center, 928 Russell St. Walsenburg. Clark will be going over the ins and outs of commercial real estate. Save your spot at https://bit.ly/3Sg87K7

Sailing Passage to Paradise

LA VETA— Join the La Veta Library on Friday, Feb. 2, 4 p.m. at the Francisco Center for the Performing Arts as local resident, Don Atwood, and his sailing partner, Julie Dunne, share their experiences sailing from Mexico to French Polynesia to Fiji in 2023. They will outline what it takes to prepare for a 7,500 mile voyage and discuss their adventures: sailing for weeks at a time, exploring isolated atolls, and diving with sharks and whales in the crystal clear tropical waters of the South Pacific.

Second Annual Huerfano County 4H Pancake Breakfast

WALSENBURG— Join Huerfano County 4-H for their 2nd Annual Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, Feb 3, 8 – 11 a.m. Pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, hashbrowns, coffee, hot chocolate and juice. There will also be a

craft sale, superbowl squares and silent auction. Fill out a ticket at the door for a chance to win a door prize. Don’t miss the fun happening at the Huerfano County Community Center in Walsenburg.

Eleanor of Aquitaine’s story at Francisco Center for PA

LA VETA— On Saturday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. Sam Law Presents: The Story of Eleanor of Aquitaine, Europe’s most renowned Queen for 500 years and Mother of our Democracy at Francisco Center for the Performing Arts 127 W. Francisco St. Tickets on sale now at www.fcpaaveta.org. A Fundraiser Production for FCPA-come support Southern Colorado’s best little community theater!

Winterfest Pancake Breakfast

WALSENBURG— On Sunday, Feb. 4, 8 – 10 a.m. join the Huerfano County Chamber of Commerce at the Walsenburg Golf Course for a pancake breakfast. The cost is $5 per person and you can pick up coupons for a $1 off at any participating OSO Cold Winterfest business. To reserve a table in advance please email brad.reitmair.hcebd@gmail.com

La Veta Fire Protection District EMT Class

LA VETA— The La Veta Fire Protection District is excited to announce an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) Class that will be held in partnership with Pueblo Community College from Tuesday Feb. 6, – May 9. Do your training locally right in La Veta! Scholarships may be available. Please contact Dave Mower at 719-369-6408 for more information.

LAS ANIMAS

Cup of Joe Peer to Peer Program

TRINIDAD— Every second and forth Thursday of the month at 9 a.m. Veterans are invited to Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, 127 N. Commercial Street Suite 205 for a fresh cup of coffee. Join other Veterans and an Americorps Resource Coordinator to build peer-to-peer relationships. For more information please call 719-845-4872.

Nick Pappas book signing

TRINIDAD— On Saturday, Jan. 27, 1 – 3 p.m. join the Trinidad Carnegie Public Library in welcoming Nick Pappas. Nick is an award-winning journalist who dedicated more than 40 years of his life to newspapers, most recently as an editor at the Albuquerque Journal. He will be giving a presentation on his new book “ Iron Crosses” a book about Dawson Camp and its tragedies.

Awestruct Soft Opening

and SlowRide

TRINIDAD— Awestruct has been hired to do a light art projection installation downtown in February and they reached out to Slow Ride to do a sort of soft opening ride on Saturday, Jan. 27, 4 p.m. Since it’s a night ride it would be even better if y’all got some festive bike lighting going! Meet up at the Park Café around 4 to pregame, and then the ride will be around 5 for an hour or so and we can end up at Mooses.

Tuesday’s Tots

TRINIDAD— Join Ms. Phyllis every 1st and 3rd Tuesday, 10 – 11 a.m. at the Trinidad Carnegie Public Library for storytime. Tuesday’s Tots is for children ages 1 – 4 years old.

Art Postcard Show, call for art

TRINIDAD— Calling for submissions for The Marketplace Gallery’s Art Postcard Show. Art postcards can be either 4×6 or 5×7 inches. Any medium may be used. The postcards should be unframed. Be creative! Wood, ceramics, beads, fabric, anything will be accepted! There is a $10 entry fee or 3 for $25. Turn postcards in on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 11 a.m. -4 p.m. at Marketplace Gallery, 149 E Main Street in Trinidad. The postcards will all be priced at $35, no commission taken. There will be cash prizes given! Sign up at Marketplace Gallery and prepay to insure a space. Art Postcard Show will have an opening reception on Friday, Feb. 2, 5 – 8 p.m.

Network Council Meeting

TRINIDAD— With the goal of bringing together a broad range of collaborative partners to network about upcoming community events and activities, a Network Council Meeting is hosted every first Thursday of the month from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. in the Community Room of the First National Bank Galleria Building.

Exit 18 Grand Opening

TRINIDAD—We are opening the doors to our Arcade at Exit 18 on Thursday, Feb. 1, 4 p.m. and everyone is invited! The first 10 people through the door will get free game tokens! Enjoy food specials and enter into drawings for free food, gaming tokens, and even concert tickets! Exit 18 is located at 16011 County Road 71.1 Trinidad.

HTA Pancake Breakfast

TRINIDAD— Support Holy Trinity Academy and their efforts in educating and molding young minds on Saturday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at The Commons at Space to Create. All community members are invited to come enjoy a delicious Pancake Breakfast with us! ALL Proceeds Benefit Holy Trinity Academy. Holy Trinity Academy will be collecting all funds for tickets, if you would like to buy tickets in advance, please contact HTA directly at 200 Church Street in Trinidad or by calling (719) 846-4522.

PWP Bags & Brews February

‘I Love My River’ Cleanup

TRINIDAD— Come on down to get your very own ‘I Love My River’ SWAG plus kick off a heartfelt February by sharing your dreams and ideas for the river and the watershed for 2024, and a commitment to brainstorming new ways to bring us all together for the benefit of our watershed and our communities! We will meet at the Safeway flags on Saturday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m.

Winter Vendor Market

TRINIDAD— Catch our local makers and shops in one place at the Winter Vendor Market at the The Commons at Space to Create on Saturday, Feb. 3, 1 – 4 p.m. during the OSO Cold Winterfest! There will be a variety of items and light refreshments available. All items will be $25 or LESS and all vendors will have information about their items and how to buy more later.

Trinidad Non-Profit/Volunteer Collaborative

TRINIDAD— Join Alison England (MSL) Laura Lustig (PALS) and Shelby Gonzales (AADA) for a meeting on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2 – 4 p.m. of non-profits and small businesses to discuss event dates and understand the upcoming volunteer collaborative. The meeting will take place at Main Street Live, 131 W. Main in Trinidad.

Winter tree care

TRINIDAD— The City of Trinidad Urban Forestry Board will hold a FREE class on winter tree care on Monday, Feb. 5, 5:30 to 7 p.m at the Commons at Space to Create, 218 W. Main Street . The class will be led by UFB board member, Keythur Merchant.

Flamingo Storytime

AGUILAR— Join Lilian the Librarian and Mrs. Flamingo on Saturday, Feb. 10, 12 p.m. for a special story time at the Aguilar Public Library. The Flamingo Book Club will offer a free kids book to each kid and their grown ups who attend storytime. The goal of te book club is to encourage a love of reading and increase access to books.

COLFAX

Ice Fishing now open

EAGLE NEST— Experience the unique sport of ice fishing now at Eagle Nest Lake and Fenton Lake State Parks! The State Parks Division of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) announces that walk-in ice fishing is currently allowed on the lakes. Motorized vehicles are not allowed on the ice.

For more information and updates about ice conditions, please contact Eagle Nest Lake State Park at (575) 377-1594 or Fenton Lake State Park at (575) 829-3630. Additional information about fishing is available on the Department of Game and Fish website wildlife.state.nm.us. The Eagle Nest Lake State Park campground is closed for the season. Fenton Lake State Park has a small selection of reservation-only camping available.

Nope at AJML

RATON— Join us at Arthur Johnson Memorial Library on Thursday Jan. 25, at 6 p.m. for an out of this world showing of Jordan Peele’s Nope (R) Remember to bring your favorite treats!

Annual Ice Fishing Tournament

EAGLE NEST— It is time to start planning for the Annual Eagle Nest Lake Ice Fishing Tournament. Last year we had over 400 participants and paid out over $7,000 in prize money. Mark your calendar, get your bait, pack-up your gear and join us on Saturday, Jan. 27 th for the fun! Registration is from 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. is the deadline for prize measuring. Contestants may begin fishing for tournament eligible fish any time after registering. New Mexico Game and Fish and State Park Regulations will be enforced.

Chocolate Factory Fundraiser

RATON— The Raton Tiger Booster Club will be have a fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 27, 1 p.m. at the Raton High School Gym during the basket ball games. A variety box will cost $10 and 1/2 a dozen chocolate covered strawberries for $15.

Across the Spiderverse at AJML

RATON— Swing into the Arthur Johnson Memorial Library on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2 p.m. for a Saturday matinee showing of Across the Spiderverse! Don’t forget to bring your favorite snacks!

Winter Lovin’ craft fair

RATON— Bubble Hearts and Lil C’s present Winter Lovin’ Craft Fair on Sunday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Raton Convention Center. Over 30 vendors, food, door prizes and music by DJ Beverly Baca.

Swords and Boards with ZIA Youth

RATON— Every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at ZIA Youth, join Niko, Alex, and their merry band of Ratonians who transform into Knights, Dwarves, and Swamp Witches for a Dungeons & Dragons campaign. Your Nerd Tribe is waiting for you to discover yourself among them! ZIA Youth is located at 207 Park Ave, Raton and is a safe place for 9-17 year olds to hang out after school.

CORE Business meeting

RATON— What is CORE? Challenges and Opportunities for Raton Entrepreneurs. Join Raton CORE Business on Monday, Jan. 29, 11 a.m. at Hammer Forged Athletics, 125 S 2nd St. This month we will be meeting the Raton Economic Development partners and discussing the potential need for a Chamber of Commerce.

Classic Night at the Movies

RATON— Come join us for some family fun and concessions on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 7 p.m. at the Shuler Theater. Our classic movie this month will be The Incredibles 2! All donations will benefit RHS FCCLA.

Sunrise at Capulin

CAPULIN— Take a hike with a ranger on the Rim Trail to view the sunrise on Saturday, Feb. 3, 6 a.m. Wear warm clothes and layers. Weather permitting and reservations are required. Call 575-278-2201 to reserve your spot and find more information.

Valentines Mother and Son Dance

RATON— The Raton Tigers Booster Club is hosting a Mother and Son Dance on Saturday, Feb. 3, 7 – 10 p.m. The dance will be held at the Colfax County Rodeo Arena, HWY 555, Raton and is $10 per person. There will be refreshments and a photo booth available.

Father – Daughter Dance

RATON— Join us for the Annual Father – Daughter Dance on Saturday, Feb. 3, 7 – 9 p.m. at St. Patricks – St. Joseph’s Parish Hall in Raton. Tickets are limited and selling fast and are available for purchase at the Parish Hall and Rose’s Honeysuckle Station. The cost is $10 per ticket are required for entry. There will be no ticket sales at the door.

The Leopold Writing Contest

COLFAX— For any students interested in writing, The Leopold Writing Program invites all students in grades 6th-12th to submit original essays for their 2024 writing contest. Submissions are accepted through Thursday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m. For complete instructions please visit leopoldwritingprogram.org and follow the writing contest links!