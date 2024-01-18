Upcoming Events for January 18, 2024

OUR WORLD

OSO Cold Winterfest

HUERFANO/LAS ANIMAS— Ever feel like those cuddly, hibernating bears during winter? Ready to poke your nose out and have some frosty fun? Say no more! Whether you’re the “curl up with hot cocoa” type or the “let’s do ALL the winter sports!” enthusiast, Winterfest 2024 all along the Scenic Highway of Legends. Oso Winterfest will be the first weekend of Febuary with kick off parties in both Trinidad and Walsenburg on Friday, Feb. 2nd. The weekend will be filled with ice sculptures, light shows, crafting classes, markets, sledding and OSO much more. For a full list of events and participating businesses please visit www.osocoldwinterfest.com

HUERFANO

SPLD and GubGub’s Presents the Get Gub’s program

WALSENBURG— Hey kids! Reading is fun and tasty too! You can pick up a punch card from either the Spanish Peaks Library in Walsenburg or from GubGub’s Pizza and Ice Cream. When you’ve read 16 books, bring your card in and get a free personal pan pizza. Contact SPLD or GubGub’s for more information.

Sassy Stitchers at SPLD

WALSENBURG— Experienced and novice stitchers alike are invited. Come join this fun-loving and creative bunch of Sassy Stitchers every Thursday, 2 – 4 p.m. at the Spanish Peaks Library in Walsenburg.

SPLD Presents Book Dragons Book Club

WALSENBURG— Every Friday at 5 p.m. join the Spanish Peaks Library in Walsenburg for their Book Dragons Book Club. If you would like to join, please stop by the Library or call us at 719-738-2774 to reserve a book for you.

Live Music with Jeff and Sam Montoya

WALSENBURG— Experience an unforgettable evening, with Jeff and Sam Montoya, Saturday, Jan. 20, 6 – 10 p.m. The Stokehouse in Walsenburg will be filled with amazing music and good vibes as the acoustic duo, featuring fiddle and guitar, brings the soulful sounds of Americana, Folk, and Bluegrass.

Meet the Maker

WALSENBURG— Join herbalist Amanda Ellis on Sunday, Jan. 21, 1 – 3 p.m. a Local Roots Food Market, 623 W 7th St in Walsenburg for an educational and interactive event. Learn about the medicinal and energetic properties of herbs.This is a free event, for more information stop in to Local Roots or call 719-890-1116.

CPR, NARCAN, and First Aid Training

LA VETA— Two Peaks Fitness is working with the Town of La Veta to assist with Opioid harm prevention and eliminating the effects of addiction. Training is free and will be on Monday, Jan. 22, 1 – 5 p.m. for La Veta businesses; seats limited for each session. Contact Shane Clouse at 719-890-0002 to register.

Water Conservancy District Board meeting

WALSENBURG— The monthly board meeting of the Huerfano County Water Conservancy District will be held at the Walsenburg Housing Authority activity room, 220 Russell St, Walsenburg, on Monday, Jan. 22, 6 p.m. The draft agenda for the meeting will be available on the district’s website: www.hcwcd.net .

SCCY Burrito Dinner

WALSENBURG— SCCY is having their monthly smothered burrito dinner on Tuesday, Jan. 23. The dinners will be ready for pick up between 4 – 6 p.m. at 513 Main Street, Walsenburg. The cost of each meal is $9. Please call 719-989-0122 or 719-989-7813 to pre-order your meal. Thank you for your continued support of the youth of Huerfano County.

Call for Singers

LA VETA— You still have plenty of time to join the Sangre de Cristo Vocal Arts Ensemble as we rehearse for our 2024 Easter presentation. Rehearsals are Tuesday’s, at 6:15 p.m., at the La Veta United Methodist Church, 416 S. Main Street, in La Veta. Everyone is welcome, whether you read music or not, sopranos, altos, tenors, basses, come on down! Whether you are currently singing with us, or you’ve sung with us previously, or you’ve been wanting to sing with us but just haven’t been sure how to take that first step, here’s your opportunity to come and get your feet wet. We say, come on in, the water’s fine! We endeavor to spread goodness, truth and beauty wherever we sing by making a joyful noise! Come join us! Let us know ASAP by calling 719-742-5333 if you have any questions. Hope to sing with you soon!

SPLD presents Teen Pizza

WALSENBURG— Every Wednesday, from 4 – 6 p.m. join the Spanish Peaks Library in Walsenburg for PIZZA, provided by GubGub’s Pizza and Ice Cream! Teens are welcome to come hang with us after school every Wednesday, no catch, no demands just stop by and check out our library. We have Wii, computers, tablets, games, pizza and fun!

Art class at SPLD

WALSENBURG— There is going to be a fun painting class with Jenn Dunn, Thursday, Jan. 25, 1 p.m. at the Spanish Peaks Library in Walsenburg. The subject is a retro Valentine truck, with messages from the painter to a valentine. The cost is $15 due the day of class, all art materials are supplied, canvases, paints,brushes. Refreshments are served, please RSVP: 719 989-8438.

NOW That’s What I Call Music Bingo with LVPL

LA VETA— Join La Veta Public Library at Mountain Merman Brewing Company for “Now That’s What I Call Music Bingo: Songs of the 1990’s!” on Thursday, Jan. 25, 6 p.m. We will play samples on shuffle from a custom “1990’s Songs” Playlist that match spaces on bingo cards provided. We will not announce the name of the song, you must know the song to cover the space. There is no charge to participate. All play is individual. See you at the brewery! Want to host a library event at your business? We want to hear from you! info@lvpl.org

SPLD Presents a Vision Board Party

WALSENBURG— On Sunday, Jan. 28, 1 – 3 p.m. join the Spanish Peaks Library in Walsenburg in creating your own Vision Board for 2024! FREE crafting supplies, popcorn, Italian Sodas and Mock Margaritas. We’ll also have Tarot Card Reading, Aura Reading and Handwriting Analysis. Don’t miss the fun!

The Story of Eleanor of Aquitaine at FCPA

LA VETA— On Saturday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. Sam Law Presents: The Story of Eleanor of Aquitaine, Europe’s most renowned Queen for 500 years and Mother of our Democracy at Francisco Center for the Performing Arts 127 W. Francisco St. Tickets on sale now at www.fcpaaveta.org. A Fundraiser Production for FCPA-come support Southern Colorado’s best little community theater!

LAS ANIMAS

Cup of Joe Peer to Peer Program

TRINIDAD— Every second and forth Thursday of the month at 9 a.m. Veterans are invited to Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, 127 N. Commercial Street Suite 205 for a fresh cup of coffee. Join other Veterans and an Americorps Resource Coordinator to build peer-to-peer relationships. For more information please call 719-845-4872.

Trinidad Strategic Planning

Community Input meeting

TRINIDAD— Join us for a Community Input Meeting with our Strategic Planning Consultant, Managing Results, LLC. As the City works to develop its Strategic Plan, we are asking for your input and perspective in the identification of strategic issues impacting our residents currently and over the next 2 to 5 years. Join the conversation on Thursday, Jan. 18, 6 – 8 p.m. at The Commons at Space to Creat in Trinidad.

Craft fair

TRINIDAD— The Old School House and Reception Hall will have a craft fair on Saturday, Jan. 20, 11 a.m. Come shop for unique items and delicious food.

Onsie ride

TRINIDAD— On Saturday, Jan. 20 12 p.m. Bring out your finest onsie for a ride through town! Bike ride starting at Moses Social Club and Martini bar, sponsored by Slow Ride. Please note that any time an event starts at an establishment we will be spending about an hour there supporting them and the actual ride will start an hour after the event time!

What’s up at Main Street LIVE in 2024

TRINIDAD— We won’t say to much until the big reveal party on Saturday, Jan. 20, 7 p.m. There will be free food, cash bar and live entertainment! Doors open at 6:30. Join us and see for yourself what’s ahead for the 2024 Season!

Tuesday’s Tots

TRINIDAD— Join Ms. Phyllis every 1st and 3rd Tuesday, 10 – 11 a.m. at the Trinidad Carnegie Public Library for storytime. Tuesday’s Tots is for children ages 1 – 4 years old.

Opportunity Fair

TRINIDAD— Opportunity Fair, Smithsonian Finale Event will be on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 10 a.m. at The Commons at Space to Create,220 W. Main St. We’ve partnered with local, regional, and state organizations to provide a wide range of information and resources on training programs, internships, apprenticeships, scholarships, and job opportunities to help people of all ages advance economically.

Art Postcard Show

TRINIDAD— Calling for submissions for The Marketplace Gallery’s Art Postcard Show. Art postcards can be either 4×6 or 5×7 inches. Any medium may be used. The postcards should be unframed. Be creative! Wood, ceramics, beads, fabric, anything will be accepted! There is a $10 entry fee or 3 for $25. Turn postcards in on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 11 a.m. -4 p.m. at Marketplace Gallery, 149 E Main Street in Trinidad. The postcards will all be priced at $35, no commission taken. There will be cash prizes given! Sign up at Marketplace Gallery and prepay to insure a space. Art Postcard Show will have an opening reception on Friday, Feb. 2, 5 – 8 p.m.

Nick Pappas book signing

TRINIDAD— On Saturday, Jan. 27, 1 – 3 p.m. join the Trinidad Carnegie Public Library in welcoming Nick Pappas. Nick is an award-winning journalist who dedicated more than 40 years of his life to newspapers, most recently as an editor at the Albuquerque Journal. He will be giving a presentation on his new book “ Iron Crosses” a book about Dawson Camp and its tragedies.

Awestruct Soft Opening

and SlowRide

TRINIDAD— Awestruct has been hired to do a light art projection installation downtown in February and they reached out to Slow Ride to do a sort of soft opening ride on Saturday, Jan. 27, 4 p.m. Since it’s a night ride it would be even better if y’all got some festive bike lighting going! Meet up at the Park Café around 4 to pregame, and then the ride will be around 5 for an hour or so and we can end up at Mooses.

Network Council Meeting

TRINIDAD— With the goal of bringing together a broad range of collaborative partners to network about upcoming community events and activities, a Network Council Meeting is hosted every first Thursday of the month from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. in the Community Room of the First National Bank Galleria Building.

PWP Bags & Brews February

‘I Love My River’ Cleanup

TRINIDAD— Come on down to get your very own ‘I Love My River’ SWAG plus kick off a heartfelt February by sharing your dreams and ideas for the river and the watershed for 2024, and a commitment to brainstorming new ways to bring us all together for the benefit of our watershed and our communities! We will meet at the Safeway flags on Saturday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m.

Trinidad Non-Profit/Volunteer Collaborative

TRINIDAD— Join Alison England (MSL) Laura Lustig (PALS) and Shelby Gonzales (AADA) for a meeting on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2 – 4 p.m. of non-profits and small businesses to discuss event dates and understand the upcoming volunteer collaborative. The meeting will take place at Main Street Live, 131 W. Main in Trinidad.

COLFAX

Ice Fishing now open

EAGLE NEST— Experience the unique sport of ice fishing now at Eagle Nest Lake and Fenton Lake State Parks! The State Parks Division of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) announces that walk-in ice fishing is currently allowed on the lakes. Motorized vehicles are not allowed on the ice.

For more information and updates about ice conditions, please contact Eagle Nest Lake State Park at (575) 377-1594 or Fenton Lake State Park at (575) 829-3630. Additional information about fishing is available on the Department of Game and Fish website wildlife.state.nm.us. The Eagle Nest Lake State Park campground is closed for the season. Fenton Lake State Park has a small selection of reservation-only camping available.

Women of Faith lunch

CIMARRON— Bring a friend and your favorite winter soup ingredient ready to add to the pot on Thursday, Jan. 18, 12 p.m. to the Community Church. Please RSVP to thecolfaxgazette@gmail.com or Candacedyer92@gmail.com

A Day of Ice Fishing

EAGLE NEST— This is a family-focused Ice Fishing Event on Saturday, Jan. 20, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Eagle Nest Lake State Park. They will provide the gear, guides, food, and warm drinks. Registration opened Tuesday, Dec. 26 and there are limited number of open spots. If you have any questions or to register please e-mail amaro_jason@hotmail.com

Republican Party County Central Committee Meeting

SPRINGER— County Central Committee Meeting and Pre-Primary County Convention will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20, 11 a.m. at the Springer Senior Citizens Center, 504 Maxwell Ave

Springer. The purpose of this convention is to elect seven (7) delegates to the Pre-Primary Republican State Convention.

Knights of Columbus

Annual Basketball Free-throw

CIMARRON— On Sunday, Jan. 21, 12 p.m. the Sangre De Cristo Council #10666 Knights of Columbus will be histing their Annual Free-throw contest. This a free event for all kids ages 9 – 14 and will be held at the Cimarron High School Gym.

Open Pinewood Derby Race

CIMARRON— Everyone come out and support Pack 68 by entering the open pinewood derby race on Sunday, Jan 21, 5 – 8 p.m. All cars, past and present are welcome to enter! If you were a cub scout and still have your cars, unpack them, dust them off and bring them to the race at Parish Hall! If you would like to purchase a car kit, please contact Hannah Trujillo at 575-613-3874. We are also having a spaghetti dinner during the races. You can’t beat an evening of food and great entertainment!

Swords and Boards with ZIA Youth

RATON— Every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at ZIA Youth, join Niko, Alex, and their merry band of Ratonians who transform into Knights, Dwarves, and Swamp Witches for a Dungeons & Dragons campaign. Your Nerd Tribe is waiting for you to discover yourself among them! ZIA Youth is located at 207 Park Ave, Raton and is a safe place for 9-17 year olds to hang out after school.

Guest Service and Hospitality training

RATON— Do you want to be part of making a visitors and locals have an exceptional experience at your place of employment or business? Do you wan to further develop. your customer service skills and be a leader in the industry? Do you need Food Handler or Alcohol Service Train? Guest Services and Hospitality Training will be offered free of charge and is open to all hotels, restaurants, retail or tourism related businesses. Join us at the Center for Community Innovation, 130 Park Ave, Raton on Monday, Jan. 22, 1 – 4 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan 23, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. To register please contact Create Bridges Workforce Coordinator Kristine Olsen at outreach@needo-nm.org.

Nope at AJML

RATON— Join us at Arthur Johnson Memorial Library on Thursday Jan. 25, at 6 p.m. for an out of this world showing of Jordan Peele’s Nope (R) Remember to bring your favorite treats!

Annual Ice Fishing Tournament

EAGLE NEST— It is time to start planning for the Annual Eagle Nest Lake Ice Fishing Tournament. Last year we had over 400 participants and paid out over $7,000 in prize money. Mark your calendar, get your bait, pack-up your gear and join us on Saturday, Jan. 27 th for the fun! Registration is from 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. is the deadline for prize measuring. Contestants may begin fishing for tournament eligible fish any time after registering. New Mexico Game and Fish and State Park Regulations will be enforced.

Across the Spiderverse at AJML

RATON— Swing into the Arthur Johnson Memorial Library on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2 p.m. for a Saturday matinee showing of Across the Spiderverse! Don’t forget to bring your favorite snacks!

Winter Lovin’ craft fair

RATON— Bubble Hearts and Lil C’s present Winter Lovin’ Craft Fair on Sunday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Raton Convention Center. Over 30 vendors, food, door prizes and music by DJ Beverly Baca.

Valentines Mother and Son Dance

RATON— The Raton Tigers Booster Club is hosting a Mother and Son Dance on Saturday, Feb. 3, 7 – 10 p.m. The dance will be held at the Colfax County Rodeo Arena, HWY 555, Raton and is $10 per person. There will be refreshments and a photo booth available.

The Leopold Writing Contest

COLFAX— For any students interested in writing, The Leopold Writing Program invites all students in grades 6th-12th to submit original essays for their 2024 writing contest. Submissions are accepted through Thursday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m. For complete instructions please visit leopoldwritingprogram.org and follow the writing contest links!