Upcoming Events for February 22, 2024

HUERFANO

Two Peaks One Book-

get on the waiting list now

LA VETA— La Veta Public Library has reordered copies of this year’s novel, Go As A River, by Shelley Read. Its theme is resilience and is set in rural Colorado in 1948. Come in and get on the waiting list so you won’t miss out. Book discussions and programs will be coming in March.

Spanish Peaks Healthcare

Foundation Scholarship

LA VETA— The Spanish Peaks Healthcare Foundation is soliciting applicants for scholarships that may be available to you if you are interested in pursuing higher education in any of the biomedical or healthcare related fields. Are you an individual earning a high school diploma or equivalent or are you an individual wanting to further your education in vocational studies, certification programs, an associates degree, or a 4-year college degree? You can apply for a scholarship! Pick up an application at: La Veta Public Library, Spanish Peaks Public Library District, Your High School Counselor, Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center Administration Office. Or you may email Patricia Davis at mrsdr50@gmail.com or call (719) 859-0323. The deadline is April 19th, 2024 at 4 p.m.

La Veta Library hours changing

LA VETA— The La Veta Public Library February hours are Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Blind Date with a Book at SPL

WALSENBURG— Spanish Peaks Library presents the return of Blind Date with a Book for the month of February! We’ve chosen and wrapped books we think you’ll like and added a brief description. Choose one that looks good, read it and let us know how the date went! All “reviews” will be placed in a jar and we’ll draw at the end of the month for a prize winner. We promise this date won’t ghost you afterwards.

Get Gub’s program

WALSENBURG— Hey kids! Reading is fun and tasty too! You can pick up a punch card from either the Spanish Peaks Library in Walsenburg or from GubGub’s Pizza and Ice Cream. When you’ve read 16 books, bring your card in and get a free personal pan pizza. Contact SPLD or GubGub’s for more information.

Get the help you need to jump start a business

WALSENBURG— The American Legion, Brian T. Chiquette Post 16 ands C3 Training are hosting presenters dedicated to assisting small and veteran owned businesses with government contracts. Join us on Thursday, Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at C3’s office, 521 Main Street, in Walsenburg.

Presenters include APEX, the Veterans Business Outreach Center the Wheelhouse Incubator and the Huerfano Chamber of Commerce e and Economic Development Council. Join us and connect to free business training, consulting, assistance entering the arena of federal, state and local government contracts.

For more info, contact Michael at 719-504-7296.

Gardening with an Altitude at

La Veta Public Library

LA VETA— From the birds and the bees to successes and challenges, Diane and Sam Sortore will bring you along as they reminisce about their 10 year gardening journey in La Veta. They will show classic techniques and bold new experiments in managing gardens and growing food on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2 p.m.

Music Bingo, 2000 – 2010, hosted by La Veta Public Library

LA VETA— Join the La Veta Library at Mountain Merman Brewing Company (220 S. Main St.) on Thursday, Feb. 22 to 6 p.m. for a night of “NOW That’s What I Call Music Bingo: Songs from 2000-2010). We will play samples on shuffle from a custom “2000-2010 Songs” Playlist that match spaces on bingo cards provided. Free. All play is individual. Want to host a library event at your business? Contact us at info@lvpl.org.

Initiative 89 information and

signature collection

WALSENBURG— Stop by to learn more and sign Initiative 89 to protect women’s rights this Friday, Feb. 23, 1 – 3 p.m. at the Spanish Peaks Library in Walsenburg.

Book Dragons Book Club

WALSENBURG— Every Friday at 5 p.m. join the Spanish Peaks Library in Walsenburg for their Book Dragons Book Club. To join, please stop by the Library or call us at 719-738-2774 to reserve a book for you.

Weekend Music at the Stokehouse

WALSENBURG— Live Music on Friday, Feb. 23, 5 – 8 p.m. with MIDI! Enjoy the magical tunes of MIDI, an amazing pianist and vocalist duo. Friday night is filled with musical delight!

Saturday Night Beats with DJ H! Let the beats drop as DJ H takes over the music on Saturday, Feb. 24, 6 – 10 p.m. Get ready for a night of dance and fun!

The Stokehouse is located at 408 Russell Ave, Walsenburg. Check out their Facebook for more events and specials.

Meet and greet Dale Lyons

LA VETA— Come meet and greet Dale Lyons, candidate for county commissioner, on Saturday, Feb. 24, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Ray Aguirre Community Center in Gardner, 28 County Rd 632. She is asking for support at the Democratic Caucus to appear on the June primary ballot.

Save the date! The Democratic Caucus will be Saturday, March 9, with 9 a.m. registration, and assembly beginning at 1 p.m. at the Huerfano County Community Center, 928 Russell Ave., in Walsenburg.

Farmers Market vendor meeting

LA VETA— On Saturday, Feb. 24, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second floor of the La Veta Library there will be a meeting for the 2024 La Veta farmers market. The meeting is open to returning vendors as well as new ones. If you’re thinking about being a vendor or are just curious you are welcome as well. We will go over the rules for being a vendor as well as determining the dates & times of the market. Any questions, please contact the market manager, John, at: costeawood1@gmail.com

Afternoon of poetry at Tom’s

LA VETA— Join us on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. for an afternoon of poetry in honor of favorite poems/poets at Tom Doerk’s home, 120 W. Grand, La Veta. Bring poems to read (your own or other favorites!) For more information please call Tom (719) 742-3776 or Robin (719) 742-3398.

Full moon snowshoeing



CUCHARA- Announcing the February Full Moon Howl and Growl! Grab your snow gear and head to Cuchara Mountain Park on Saturday, Feb. 24, for a potluck dinner/ snowshoe/XC-ski event. Meet at the Cuchara Mercantile between 5 – 5:30 p.m. Join us for a potluck and then as we watch the full moonrise at 6:05 p.m. We then gear up for hitting the slopes and trails. Following the on snow portion in the event center above the Mercantile, stick around for a presentation on moon lore and preserving dark skies. Bring your own gear, warm clothes, plus food and drink to enjoy and share.This free event is presented by the Cuchara Mountain Mercantile, the Spanish Peaks Outdoor Center, and the February Snow Moon. For more information call the Mercantile at 580-919-9472, or send an email to: bobkennemer@gmail.com

Spanish Peaks Library presents the return of Gardening 101

WALSENBURG— On Sunday, Feb. 25, 1 p.m. at the Spanish Peaks Library join us for our annual Seed Exchange. Bring any unused seed to exchange for seeds you may want, or just bring yourself and see what you might want to plant! This will be a prelude to our new seed Library, which will be available in March!

“The Adventures of Cyclone

Malone” melodrama auditions

LA VETA— Yo-ho-ho… Ahoy mateys! Strap on ya sea legs and come audition for this year’s Melodrama at Francisco Center for the Performing Arts “The Adventures of Cyclone Malone: The Wattalottawatta River Pirates”. Auditions will be held Sunday, Feb. 25, 4 p.m. at the theater,127 W. Francisco St. Show dates are August 22-25. Questions? Email theater@fcpalaveta.org

Div. 2 Water Administration Change Meeting

WALSENBURG—Please join Division 2 Engineer Rachel Zancanella for an educational meeting regarding changes to the way some water is administered in parts of Water Division 2 in southeast Colorado. The meeting will take place on Monday, Feb 26, 4 – 5:30 p.m. at the Huerfano County Community Center in Walsenburg.

County Water Conservancy

District Board Meeting

WALSENBURG— The monthly board meeting of the Huerfano County Water Conservancy District will be held at the Walsenburg Housing Authority activity room, 220 Russell St, Walsenburg, on Monday, Feb. 26, 6 p.m. The draft agenda for the meeting will be available on the district’s website: www.hcwcd.net. Please note, this meeting is not associated with the Division of Water Resources meeting earlier in the day about water administration changes in the Cucharas River basin.

Sip & Strategize Teatime Talks

WALSENBURG— Come to the Wheelhouse to sip tea and strategize about your business. Share ideas with their experienced team, and come away inspired. Wednesday, Feb. 28 from 3 to 5 p.m. at 609 Main Street.

SPLD presents Teen Pizza

WALSENBURG— Every Wednesday, from 4 – 6 p.m. join the Spanish Peaks Library in Walsenburg for PIZZA, provided by GubGub’s Pizza and Ice Cream. Teens are welcome to come hang with us after school every Wednesday, no catch, no demands just stop by and check out our library. We have Wii, computers, tablets, games, pizza and fun!

Science Seminar: Institutional Review Boards

LA VETA— Join La Veta Library, 310 S. Main St. on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2 p.m. for the next Science Seminar. Alex Lukens will present “Institutional Review Boards”. Alex was Director of Pastoral Care and Education at what was then the Presbyterian/St.Luke’s Medical Center (now Health One) and served on the Human Subject Committee (Institutional Review Board) for the University of Colorado Medical Center for 16 years.

New Yoga Class –

All levels including beginners

WALSENBURG – Classes begin on Thursday, Feb 29, 5:45 – 6:45 p.m. at Honeypot Warehouse, 111 W 10th St, Walsenburg with Ruth Heal RYT500 who has 15 years teaching experience. The gentle class will be taught in a way that respects individual needs, and students are encouraged to listen to their own bodies and minds to decide what feels right for them. All levels including complete beginners are welcome. Appropriate modifications of poses will be offered so that the practice is accessible to all. There will be time after class to meet the teacher and other students over a cup of tea. This class is offered at no charge.

For more information text/call Ruth 415-233 2632 or email EaseintoPeace@gmail.com

“Poe! Poe! Poe!”

LA VETA— On Friday, March 1, 7 p.m., come see the Middle School Readers Theater as they present “POE! POE! POE!” under the direction of Stephanie Masinton at the Francisco Center for the Performing Arts, 127 W. Francisco Street. Admission is free! Doors open 30 minutes before showtime.

Upper Huerfano Conservation District announces 2024 Cost Share Program

HUERFANO— This program is being operated by Donald Sanchez and is available to both small and large acreage landowners with a reimbursement of 50% up to $2,500 per applicant. Sanchez will be overseeing this program and has over 40 years of experience helping to protect Huerfano County’s natural resources by assisting landowners to identify their natural resource needs, installing conservation practices, and certifying them when completed.

Projects can include irrigation system improvement, planned grazing systems, improvement to wildlife habitat, and enhancement of riparian areas.

The sign-up day is March 7. Interested landowners need to come to the office at 711 Walsen Ave., Suite A, to fill out an application.

The UHCD Board of Supervisors will select projects for funding on March 21st, at the regular scheduled monthly board meeting. Approved projects must be completed by July 31, 2024.

For more information, contact Donald Sanchez at 719-989-0076.

Huerfano Democrats Caucus and Assembly

WALSENBURG— Attention all Huerfano County Democrats. The Caucus and Assembly to put local and state candidates on the June primary ballot will be held on Saturday, March 9 at the Huerfano County Community Center. It is imperative to have as many Democrats attend to assist various candidates to get on the ballot. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the Caucus starting at 10 a.m. Registration for delegates at the Assembly is 1 p.m. with the Assembly beginning at 2 p.m. Attendees will determine how many of the four Huerfano Democratic candidates for County Commissioner will get on the June primary ballot.

There will also be votes for District Attorney, and state and CD3 congressional candidates. This is grassroots politics at its best.

If you are not registered to vote go to www.govotecolorado.gov or do so at the Huerfano County Clerk’s Office. If your address or marital status has changed, it also needs to be updated twenty-two days prior to March 9.

Huerfano County Republicans

WALSENBURG— The Huerfano Republican Assembly is at 522 Main on Saturday, March 16 at 10 a.m.

Winter Show at SPACe Gallery

LA VETA— Now through March 30, see the SPACe Gallery’s Winter Show, a beautiful variety of styles and media. To learn more visit www.spanishpeaksarts.org or call (719) 742-3074. Gallery hours: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

LAS ANIMAS

Trinidad Library:

February Art Wall exhibit

TRINIDAD— For the month of February, local artist Cheryl Leef has returned to show six paintings. Cheryl grew up on a ranch in Wyoming and has spent most of her adult life in Southern Colorado. Her inspiration to paint is from the beauty of the local natural world. She works in oil paint and also in mixed media, where she uses natural objects to embellish her artwork. I hope you can stop by sometime this month to see her work at the Trinidad Carnegie Public Library.

Book reading and slide show “Gutter Punks”

TRINIDAD— Join Dustin Hyman in the Boyd Building on Park Street at TSC for his book reading of Gutter Punks on Thursday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m. Dustin Hyman is a TSC English Faculty member and will also have a side show of pictures that go with his book reading.

Mountain Lion management

plan public meeting

TRINIDAD— Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) will be holding a public meetings in Trinidad on Friday, Feb. 23, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Trinidad State College, Sullivan Center, 600 Prospect St., Trinidad, CO 81082 to provide the public with important information about mountain lion management on the East Slope and hear their feedback before preparing a draft East Slope Mountain Lion Management Plan.

At these public meetings, CPW will present information on mountain lions in Colorado, share details on the upcoming East Slope Mountain Lion Management Plan and listen to what members of the public think about mountain lions around their communities.

There are also two virtual meeting opportunities:

Thursday, Feb. 29, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

https://cpw-state-co.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PMmb1cVyS02Yzzd0RJzmew#/registration

Wednesday, March 6, 6 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.

https://cpw-state-co.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jv4_u7sXSiSKj4nr1XFxPg#/registration

Learn more at EngageCPW.org.

Polar Bear Plunge at Trinidad Lake State Park

TRINIDAD— The Polar Bear Plunge will take place on Saturday, Feb. 24. Check in and registration is at 10 a.m., plunge starts at 10:45 .m. For more info and to register go to https://www.classy.org/…/2024-westerra-credit…/e543347

All funds raised support the Special Olympics Colorado.

Call for artists: The Green Show

TRINIDAD— The Corazon Gallery will be accepting art for The Green Show on the weekend of Feb. 25, 26, 27 at 149 East Main Street in Trinidad, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. There is an entry fee of $15 each or 3 for $30. All mediums will be accepted with a size limit of 30” x 30 “ Cash prizes will be awarded.

The green theme is very inclusive! Anything with the color green or evoking green will be acceptable.

There will be a reception for the Green Show on Friday, March 1, 5 – 8 p.m. during the First Friday Art Walk, at The Corazon Gallery.

Coffee and Conversations

TRINIDAD— Join us at the Bloom Mansion each first Friday of the month at 8 – 10 a.m. Come and enjoy free coffee and tea in the Bloom Mansion for conversation with your neighbors. These mornings provide space for community gathering and sharing. Join us to meet the current interim site manager and share your ideas, questions, and memories! For more information stop in to the Trinidad History Museum or email HC_Trinidad_History_Museum@state.co.us

Faces of Trinidad

TRINIDAD— The Marketplace Gallery presents Faces of Trinidad- Portraits of Friends around Trinidad by featured artist Rich Alford on Friday, March 1, 5 – 8 p.m. Rich has portrayed many famous people in charcoal. Now, stop by to see how he paints portraits of his friends in oil. Portraits will be revealed at the show!

House Concert to Benefit Fox West Theater

TRINIDAD— On Saturday, March 2, 10 a.m. Chris Smith, Urban Neighborhoods, Inc. and the Fox West Theater will be hosting a house concert to benefit the Fox West Theater in Trinidad. This is a special fundraising concert to benefit the ongoing restoration of Trinidad’s historic theater.

This performance features local Trinidad musicians, including Melodie Lagnosa (piano), Randy Welch (bass), Sam and Jeff Montoya (violin and guitar), and Chris Smith (piano and vocals).

Tickets are available exclusively at Trinidad Trends, located at 131 E. Main St for a suggested donation of $50.

Light refreshments will be served; bottle service will be available. For questions, please contact Chris at christopher@danacrawford.net

Trivia with TCPL

TRINIDAD— Join the Librarians from Trinidad Carnegie Public Library for trivia at Mutiny Cafe on Tuesday, March 5, 6 p.m. This months theme is “Luck of the Irish” and is free to participate.

COLFAX

Play pickleball in Angel Fire

ANGEL FIRE— Play pickleball at the Angel Fire Community Center, 15 Cs Road. One dollar per person. Sessions every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 to noon.

Ice fishing now open

EAGLE NEST— Experience the unique sport of ice fishing now at Eagle Nest Lake and Fenton Lake State Parks. Walk-in ice fishing is currently allowed on the lakes, and motorized vehicles are not allowed on the ice.

For information and updates about ice conditions, contact Eagle Nest Lake State Park at (575) 377-1594 or Fenton Lake State Park at (575) 829-3630. Additional information about fishing is available on the Department of Game and Fish website wildlife.state.nm.us. The Eagle Nest Lake State Park campground is closed for the season. Fenton Lake State Park has a small selection of reservation-only camping available.

Free S’mores at Winter Sports

ANGEL FIRE— Join us at Winter Sports on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the season for complimentary s’mores! Come inside the shop and pick your s’more kit up by the register, and use the firepits just outside to toast your marshmallows.

Little League registration open

RATON—In-Person registration for Little League Baseball will be Saturday, Feb. 24, 9 – 11 a.m. at the Raton Intermediate School Gym 500 S 3rd Street, Raton. Online Registration: February 17 – March 15, at www.ratonlittleleague.org

Art classes at Arthur Johnson

Memorial Library

RATON— After school art classes have started at Arthur Johnson Memorial Library in Raton. Classes are held every Monday and Wednesday, 4 – 5 p.m. To reserve a spot, contact the Arthur Johnson Memorial Library, or just show up to the first class. It’s on a first come first served basis, if you did not reserve a spot.

The adult art class will be held on Saturdays, starting at 3 p.m. If you are interested please call 575-445-9711, or email the library at Library@cityofRaton.com to reserve a spot.

Dungeons & Dragons Sundays with ZIA Youth

RATON— Every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at ZIA Youth, join Niko, Alex, and their merry band of Ratonians who transform into Knights, Dwarves, and Swamp Witches for a Dungeons & Dragons campaign. Your Nerd Tribe is waiting for you to discover yourself among them! ZIA Youth is located at 207 Park Ave, Raton and is a safe place for 9-17 year olds to hang out after school.

Leadership Workshop

RATON— Success starts up top. Join the Center of Community Innovation in Raton on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. for their leadership workshop. Please contact Bianca Patterson at 575-791-5156 to register for the workshop.

Classic Night at the Movies

RATON— On Wednesday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m. the Shuler Theater, 131 N. 2nd St, Raton will be showing How to Train Your Dragon. Admission is free and donations are always accepted and will benefit Friends of Sugarite.

Vaccine clinic in Raton

RATON— It’s time for your Omicron booster and flu shot. The Raton Senior Center, 444 S 1st Street, Raton will be hosting a vaccine clinic on Thursday, Feb 29, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

The Moderna vaccine and flu vaccine will be available at no charge. Don’t wait, learn more and schedule your vaccine at ItsTimeNM.org. Appointments are not necessary, walk-ins will be accepted.

Pickleball annual membership meeting

RATON— On Sunday, March 3, 11 a.m. will be our reset for the annual membership meeting and election of board members for Raton Pickleball. Please attend if you can, we need participation! The meeting will be held at Colfax County Event Center & Rodeo Grounds

Hwy 555, Raton. Open pickleball is held daily at 9 a.m. at the same location.