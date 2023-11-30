Trustee resigns position

Breaking news: Results of Walsenburg Mayor race and recall election
Gary M. Vezzani was elected Walsenburg’s mayor in Tuesday’s special mayoral election/recall voteSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
Gary M. Vezzani was elected Walsenburg’s mayor in Tuesday’s special mayoral election/recall voteSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Lopez booted from ARPA seat by Ruth Stodghill TRINIDAD — For the Noah’s Ark Animal WelfaSubscribe or log in to view this content.
by E.E.Mullens WALSENBURG — There were some subtle, and some not so subtle indications that HuerfaSubscribe or log in to view this content.
by Mark Craddock OUR WORLD — Among the new bills signed into law at the end of this month’s Subscribe or log in to view