Community

Obituaries

News

History

Lifestyle

Publications

Contact Us

Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com

Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com

Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com

Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com

Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com

Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com

General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com

News:
newsdesk.hwj@gmail.com

Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com

Trinidad scheduled power outage

courtesy Dave Bachicha
 Interim Power and Light Director
TRINIDAD — The City of Trinidad Power and Light Department has scheduled a power outage to upgrade a substation on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 7:30 a.m.  The outage is expected to last until 10:30 a.m.  The Trinidad downtown area, residents and businesses located on and in the surrounding areas of Main Street and Commercial Street will be affected by the outage.
The City of Trinidad Power and Light Department thanks you in advance for your cooperation and understanding in this matter.  If you have any questions please contact either Dave Bachicha or Londa Vigil at the City of Trinidad, 719-846-9843.

Dirt is gonna start to move now

August 18, 2022

Huerfano RE-1 celebrates past, heralds future, with new school groundbreaking   by Mark Craddock WALSENBURG —  The long-planned Walsenburg Junior-Senior High School moved off the

Read More »

For Legal Notice

For legal notices in Colorado, please go to www.publicnoticecolorado.com
or in New Mexico, go to  www.newmexicopublicnotices.com/ 

From there you can search by city, county, publication, etc.

Huerfano Office


508 Main Street
Walsenburg, CO 81089

PO Box 346
Walsenburg, CO 81089

719-738-1415

Hours:
Mon-Thu 9-4
Fri 9-12

Las Animas Office

 

CURRENTLY NO REGULAR HOURS

127 N Commercial St, STE 201
Trinidad, CO 81082

Colfax Office

 

CURRENTLY NO REGULAR HOURS

113 N. 2nd St.
Raton, NM 87740

 

Contact Info

Editor
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com

Events Editor
events.worldjournal@gmail.com

Advertising
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com

Classifieds
classifieds.worldjournal@gmail.com

Legals
legals.hwj@gmail.com

Subscriptions
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com

General
office.worldjournal@gmail.com

© 2020 Animas Del Oeste LLC