Trinidad scheduled power outage

courtesy Dave Bachicha

Interim Power and Light Director

TRINIDAD — The City of Trinidad Power and Light Department has scheduled a power outage to upgrade a substation on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. The outage is expected to last until 10:30 a.m. The Trinidad downtown area, residents and businesses located on and in the surrounding areas of Main Street and Commercial Street will be affected by the outage.

The City of Trinidad Power and Light Department thanks you in advance for your cooperation and understanding in this matter. If you have any questions please contact either Dave Bachicha or Londa Vigil at the City of Trinidad, 719-846-9843.