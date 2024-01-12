Community

Trinidad residents urged to conserve natural gas

In face of impending winter storm, pipeline flow could be constricted

by Ruth Stodghill

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY- Gas Utilities Director Steve Curro issued a notice to Trinidad residents on Jan. 11 asking them to make all efforts to conserve natural gas Jan. 13-16 as winter weather and extreme cold temperatures could impact the city’s natural gas supply.

“Winter weather and significantly colder temperatures are expected beginning this weekend and extending into next week,” said a letter Curro received from the city’s natural gas supplier. “Due to the forecasted severity of this storm, transportation pipelines have a potential of calling an Operational Flow Order (OFO) or curtailment.”

The potential for volatile natural gas prices could impact communities regardless of whether they have storage assets or not, depending on the OFO orders.

In his statement on the situation, Curro said, “The City of Trinidad Gas Utilities is asking customers to consider taking conservation measure to reduce natural gas consumption, including: shutting down all non-essential gas burning equipment, considering alternative fuels where possible, lowering thermostat settings as much as tolerable, keeping air circulating and making sure building doors and windows are secured.”

“The Gas Utility Department will be actively monitoring the situation and we thank you for your cooperation.”

Bomb threat hoax

January 11, 2024

Huerfano schools are shut down; Threat sent to some 40 schools across the state by Mark Craddock WALSENBURG — For Huerfano RE-1 Superintendent Michael Moore,

Read More »

