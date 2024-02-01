Trinidad Police seize more than 37 pounds of fentanyl during traffic stop

World Journal staff report

On Tuesday, while conducting a traffic stop on I-25, Trinidad Police seized more than 37 pounds of fentanyl pills estimated to be worth more than one million dollars.

Police issued this release Wednesday afternoon, via Crimewatch:

“On January 30, 2024, Trinidad Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling through Trinidad on Interstate 25. During the traffic stop, officers became suspicious that the occupants may be involved in drug trafficking.

“Officers obtained consent to search the vehicle from the occupants. A search of the vehicle was conducted and officers located 16 packages of suspected fentanyl pills, totaling approximately 37.5 pounds. It is estimated that the bags contained over 170,000 pills with an estimated street value of over $1,000,000.00. It is believed the pills were being delivered to someone for distribution in Colorado.”

The release did not contain any arrest information, but a subsequent relase from the TPD said 24-year-old Valerina Celaya was “contacted during a traffic stop and arrested.” She faces possible charges of “Controlled Substance Special Offender (two counts),” “Unlawful distribution/manufacture/dispensing/sale/possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance” and “possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance.”

Also “contacted during a traffic stop and arrested” was Kassandra Hernandez, age 20. She faces the same charges as Celaya, according to TPD reports.