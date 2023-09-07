Trinidad kicks it up for Labor Day

TRINIDAD — Trinidad celebrated Labor Day in style this year, with a full weekend jam-packed with activities.

Events kicked off on Saturday with the start of Trinidad’s legacy rodeo, in its 113th year. The afternoon’s “Beauties and Beast Bash’ rodeo events included barrel racing, bull riding, and bull fighting. Following that, the afternoon and evening turned to dancing, with live music provided by Justin Champagne.

After staying up all night partying, Sunday allowed residents a chance for a bit of a lie in before the fun started up again. The park was full of activities for the kiddos, food, and more, including day two of rodeo. This time round, the Colorado Pro Rodeo Association’s rodeo included standard favorites, as well as junior division events, like junior bulls, mini broncs, and mutton busting, as well as the ever-popular nickel scramble and stick horse race.

Monday itself saw folks lining the streets to cheer as the floats rolled by. The afternoon closed out with the Ranch Rodeo for those who just hadn’t had enough riding and roping yet.

Dates are already set for 2024, planned to be even bigger and better (if that’s even possible!) than this year’s shindig.