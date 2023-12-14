The Other Side of the Pass: History Unfolded at the Raton Museum

by Raton Museum Staff



RATON — In 1945, young Glen Karlin was a student at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. Upon returning to Raton, he drove via Madrid, New Mexico where he saw an amazing display of the birth of Jesus Christ. He shared this knowledge with the newly chartered Lion’s Club. This idea ignited the start of the City of Bethlehem that has been displayed in Raton for the past seventy-six years. For two years (1952-1953), the display was moved to the old Raton Pass because of the number of visitors and the displays that were added. In 1953, five Toyland Scenes were added on Goat Hill. For those who do not know, Goat Hill is where the Raton sign is located.

The club thought it was a great idea. It was initially a simple display on the Colfax County lawn in 1947, and has grown over the years, with countless visitors from near and far seeing it. Until recently, the scene was enhanced by snow which caused people to bundle up and perhaps drink hot chocolate or hot Dr. Peppers.

The display was moved to Climax Canyon and lit there on December 6, 1948. In 1951, there were a reported 30,000 visitors, and according to the Raton Range, “the show was closed two days early because many of the scenes were destroyed by high winds.”

This is a brief history of the significance of the City of Bethlehem which represents the birth of Christ.



The Lord Jesus Christ was born in the city of Bethlehem, which is in the Gaza strip, West Bank six miles south of Jerusalem. At the time of Christ’s birth, Caeser Augustus required all Jewish people to return to the town of their birth and register for the census. Both Mary and Joseph, his parents, were born in Bethlehem; therefore, they had to go there to register. What makes this trip interesting is that Mary was nine months pregnant and due to deliver her baby at any time. She was not granted an exemption.

Their trip was uneventful until they reached Bethlehem. You might wonder though how hard the trip was for a pregnant woman; however, Joseph procured a donkey for her transportation. They could not find a place in Bethlehem to stay since so many people had come to town to register. A restaurant owner sympathized with them, could not provide a room, but let them stay in the stable where the animals were housed.

During their time in the stable, they were visited by the local shepherds who heard about Christ’s birth. Also, within a few days or weeks, they were visited by the Magi, three wise men from the East who came visiting Jesus bringing gold, frankincense, and myrrh.

The City of Bethlehem in Raton, New Mexico was created to remind people why we celebrate Christmas and is based on the account in the Bible of his birth. It is filled with scenes about the shepherds’ visit, the Magi visit, even the fact of the census. The city is erected in November of each year and is lit on the Friday following Thanksgiving and will be open through New Year’s Day. It becomes the official start of the Christmas celebration.

At the time the idea was approved, the Lions club asked for donations to help with the display. The donations were from the public, the Raton Lions Club, and the Kiwanis Club. Over the years, some scenes were added while others were tried and removed. Over the years, the Lions Club has maintained and repainted the scene, as necessary.

Driving north on Main Street, take a left turn at Apache Avenue. Just a short distance away is the starting point for the paintings of Toyland which is the prelude to the City of Bethlehem. This drive features some remarkably interesting characters such as Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck. These were some of the original Toyland characters. In addition, you will see Pooh Bear and Tigger, the Peanuts Gang, and Speedy Gonzales. In the more modern years, other well known characters such as the Jetsons, Sponge Bob Square Pants, and Darth Vader have been displayed. (Darth Vader did not go over well so he was removed.) There are more characters such as a priest and some of the children from his parish who are singing Christmas carols.

After viewing these characters, you enter the gate to the City of Bethlehem. At the gate are the angels who heralded the arrival of Christ. If you watch carefully, you will see angels descending the mountain to arrive at the humble dwellings of Christ. The rest of the city has scenes for the various events after his birth. There is his parents’ arrival into the city, his manger, next you will see a display of the shepherds coming to adore Christ, and a scene with the three Magi.

People who have viewed this city countless times still enjoy it. It is always serene and peaceful. Thank you, Glen Karlin and the Lions Club, for the idea and the faithful display over the past years.

For the young people reading this, the Lions Club can always use more hands for the erection and removal of the display.