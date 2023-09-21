Community

The celts are back

by Ruth Orr
HUERFANO —  Bring out your bagpipes and rosin your bows, the celtic fest is back in town!
The Spanish Peaks International Celtic Music Festival has four days of all things Scottish and Irish planned.  If you’ve ever wanted to learn to play the tin whistle or dance a cèilidh, if you want to hear about ancient castles, if you want to learn about making it in the music industry, or if you just want to bask in the glow of fun accents, the festival is the place to be.  There are both free and paid options all weekend.

The party kicks off tonight with a welcome party at Uptop with a céilí session.  A handful of classes in La Veta will happen all afternoon, and the evening features a concert in La Veta (advance tickets only).

Friday, things start really heating up, with a full day of workshops for beginners to proficients to hone their musical skills.  Demonstrations and talks abound.  Friday afternoon, pop back to Walsenburg for a free concert, the 6th St. Hooley, at Miners Plaza (6th and Main) at 5 p.m.  The evening’s concert will be held at the Fox Theatre, and for those who can stay up that late, after-concert session playing will be held at the Crafty Canary in Walsenburg and at  the La Veta Mercantile.

Saturday too is full of even more events, again with an evening concert at the Fox and late night sessions after.

Sunday morning, swing by the Estelle Center for a free tea and scone breakfast, with one last concert at the La Veta Mercantile (advance tickets only) at 1 p.m.
For a full schedule and tickets, go to celticmusicfest.com.

