Sheriff’s office investigating early Wednesday morning shooting

Unrelated in-custody death also under investigation

by E.E. Mullens

WALSENBURG — The Huerfano County Sheriff’s Office responded to an East Sixth Street address in Walsenburg at 3 a.m. Wednesday, April 5 on a report of a shooting.

HCSO Captain Craig Lessar told the World Journal upon arrival at the home, 402 E. Sixth, first responders found John Michael Oostermeyer, 28, with a gunshot wound to the torso. Spanish Peaks Ambulance service was called and transported the victim to Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center where he was taken via Flight for Life to a medical facility outside of the region. Lesser said the victim’s wound did not appear to be life threatening and may have been the result of an accidental firearms discharge. He said the wound appeared to have come from a small caliber weapon, such as a .22.

Lessar said during the noon hour Wednesday, deputies planned to return to the residence with a search warrant to continue the investigation.

He reported there was a 38-year old female, not identified by investigators at this time, at the residence when deputies arrived. That woman, described as a possible girlfriend of the victim, was taken into custody on an unrelated local failure to appear warrant for DWAI- liquor.

Lessar said the investigation continues.

In Custody Death Reported:

During a routine cell check of inmates at the Huerfano County Jail at 3 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, a 69-year old inmate was found unresponsive in a holding cell. Sheriff Bruce Newman reported that Spanish Peaks Ambulance EMTs were called to the scene but the inmate was dead when found by detention staff.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the incident since it is classified as an in custody death. Sheriff Newman said the state agency is currently attempting to locate the man’s next of kin to make the official notification. A deputy coroner from the county coroner’s office also responded to the jail early Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Newman said there did not appear initially appear to be any criminal context to the death and it appeared to be a natural causes death. As of mid-day Wednesday the sheriff’s office had not had any additional reports from the CBI related to their investigation into finding the man’s relatives.

The sheriff’s office did not officially identify the decedent, but Newman said he was not a long time resident of either Huerfano County or Walsenburg. A search of jail records indicate an individual believed to be the decedent, was booked in late March 2023 on charges of menacing, a class five felony, introduction of contraband in the first degree, a class four felony, first degree assault of a peace officer, a class three felony, menacing with a real or simulated weapon, a class five felony and a class three misdemeanor count of harassment.

The individual was booked with a local address of 515 W. Second St., in Walsenburg.

Sheriff Newman said the man would be officially identified once notification of next of kin had been accomplished.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted by the El Paso County Medical Examiner’s Office early next week.