Ruben Ortiz 5/30/1922 ~ 8/6/2020

World War ll US Navy veteran, lifetime Trinidad resident is survived by his wife, Flora Ortiz; children Cynthia (Margarito) Ortiz Fuentes and David Ortiz; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Interment service for Ruben with military honors will be Friday, May 20, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Trinidad Catholic Cemetery. A reception and celebration of life will follow at Trinidad Golf Course.

Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home