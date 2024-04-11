Regional high school sports recap: April 1-7

Breaking news: Results of Walsenburg Mayor race and recall election
Gary M. Vezzani was elected Walsenburg’s mayor in Tuesday’s special mayoral election/recall voteSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
Gary M. Vezzani was elected Walsenburg’s mayor in Tuesday’s special mayoral election/recall voteSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Colorado Pet Pantry helps feed our pets TRINIDAD — Life happens but hunger shouldn’t. With carSubscribe or log in to view this content.
by E.E.Mullens WALSENBURG — While the board of commissioners did vote Tuesday to approve a 30-daSubscribe or log in to view this content.
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY — In 2023, there were 2,903 active oil and gas wells in western Las Animas CountSubscribe or log in to view this