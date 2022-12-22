Raton Police Blotter

December 19, 2022

ARRESTS

Anthony Fernandez (29 – Raton); Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a household member & a Magistrate Court bench warrant for failure to pay fines imposed by the court on traffic violations of illegible registration plate and driving while license suspended.

McNeill Kendrick (25 – Raton); Aggravated DWI and disorderly conduct.

Jayson Smith (22 – Raton); Magistrate Court bench warrant for failure to appear in court as ordered on a charge of shoplifting.

Kristoffer Vatlestad (31 – Raton); Child abuse, battery upon a household member, and resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer.

Scott Worley (43 – San Angelo, TX); Aggravated DWI and possession of a controlled substance.

December 7, 2022

ARRESTS

Leroy Martinez (53 – Raton); Department of Corrections arrest order for violating conditions of probation on current convictions of possession of meth and possession of heroin in that the offender failed to report to probation officer.

Timothy McCoy (30 – Raton); Breaking and entering, battery and a Magistrate Court bench warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation on a charge of aggravated DWI (1st offense).

Juan Paz (55 – Raton); Department of Corrections arrest order for violating conditions of probation on current convictions of aggravated stalking and assault in that the offender tested positive for meth.

Information in the Raton Police Beat is provided by the administrative office of the Raton, NM Police Department. All suspects are afforded the presumption of innocence unless convicted. Arrest charges may be changed and formal charges against any suspect are decided by the district attorney.