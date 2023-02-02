Protests will force hearing on Walsenburg City Council recall

CDOT pumps the brakes on Walsenburg roundabout
Public push-back prompts planners to reassess by Mark Craddock WALSENBURG — Amid local opposition,Subscribe or log in to view this content.
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
Public push-back prompts planners to reassess by Mark Craddock WALSENBURG — Amid local opposition,Subscribe or log in to view this content.
Preliminary hearing held in District Court Monday by E.E. Mullens WALSENBURG — Following a two-houSubscribe or log in to view this content.
by Mark Craddock LA VETA — At its Feb. 6 meeting, the La Veta RE-2 School Board will take up the iSubscribe or log in