Painting Our World red, white and blue

From barbecue, balloons and baseball, to parades and fireworks, long Independence Day weekend abounds with celebrations

by Mark Craddock

OUR WORLD — Ahh. Remember the good old days; the days before COVID-19 drove a world into isolation, a time before visions of the 2022 Hermits Peak Fire, the 2018 Spring Fire, and the 2013 East Peak Fire were seared into our consciousness; the magical years before the word “mega drought” entered the nation’s vernacular.

There was a time when touching a match to a charcoal briquet was not an act of civil disobedience but a prelude to a picnic with friends.

There was a time when gathering en masse to celebrate the nation’s birth was a super-spreader of civic pride, not viral infection.

There was a time when July 4 united a community face-to-face, neighbor-to-neighbor in an extravaganza of red, white, and blue; replete with parades, flags aplenty, barbecue and, of course, fireworks that made dogs howl and children gasp in amazement.

For now, those halcyon days have returned. Welcome to Independence Day, 2023.

With an abundance of spring rain and high-mountain runoff keeping fire danger manageably low; with the U.S. Drought Monitor declaring a pause, for now, in years of back-breaking regional drought; with even the World Health Organization publicly declaring the COVID pandemic emergency has ended; communities throughout Our World are more than ready to celebrate.

And with July 4 falling on a Tuesday, a long weekend of activities await.

Here are the highlights:

HUERFANO COUNTY

• July 1-2 — La Veta Art in the Park festival — Held annually around Independence Day, La Veta’s Art in the Park features locally made, hand-crafted goods such as ceramics, paintings, woodcrafts, jewelry, glassworks and food vendors. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, at Town Park on Ryus Avenue. It is free to the public.

• July 1 — La Veta Independence Day Parade — The annual parade will be held Saturday, July 1, 10 a.m. and will follow the same route as years past; commencing near the old La Veta School on E. Garland, commencing north down Main Street to Ryus Ave. Lineup will begin at 9:30 a.m. and take place at 126 E Garland Street, please enter off East Virginia as the entrance on Main Street will be blocked. The theme this year will be “Back to Our Roots.” The parade is held in collaboration with the Town of La Veta and Spanish Peaks Chamber of Commerce.

• July 2 — JW Ranch Bison Burger Cook Off — JW Ranch, located at 6794 Highway 12, La Veta, is still seeking chefs to compete in the cook-off, to be held Sunday, July 2, 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The ranch will provide buns, American cheese and the bison meat. Cooks can put their own spin to the burger to compete for a cash prize or if they would prefer a meat prize. Those looking to compete should contact Cooper at 307-220-4742 to register. The public is invited to attend, with a $10 suggested donation, to sample an array of burgers and vote for their favorite. There will be fresh fries, water, lemonade and cookies, and live music will be provided by Silver Eagle.

• July 4 – Cuchara Independence Day Parade – The annual July 4th parade will begin at 11 a.m. in Cuchara, with a barbecue, street dance and cornhole tournament to follow. Parade line-up will be behind the Cuchara Lokal and parking is available up the street at the Cuchcara Chapel.

• July 4 — Walsenburg Picnic in the Park — Join the fun at Fiesta Park in Walsenburg on Tuesday, July 4, 3 – 8 p.m. This is a pot-luck style picnic. Bring the whole family and a dish to share. There will be music and bakery products from Mariposa Baking. Don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs too.

• July 4 — Independence Day with the American Legion — The event will be held at Eagles Hall, 614 Main Street, Walsenburg, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. an will feature an awards ceremony honoring local businesses for their donations. There will be appetizers, refreshments, a bar and music by Apache Creek Fiddlers. Tickets for veterans and their spouses are $20, all others will be $25.

• July 4 – Fireworks over Martin Lake – Lathrop State Park just outside of Walenburg will once again host its July 4 fireworks display over Martin Lake. It will start at dark, around 9 p.m. The display is visible from several vantage points in and around Walsenburg, but a park pass is required for all vehicles entering the park for a front-row seat. The American Indian Dance Theater and the Southwest Tribal Dancers will perform in the courtyard of the park’s visitor center, starting at 6 p.m.

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY

• July 4 — Trinidad Water Day Parade — The Las Animas County Veterans Memorial Committee and Southern Colorado Family Center will host the 2023 4th of July parade and the famous Trinidad Water Day parade. The parade kicks off in downtown Trinidad at 10 a.m. July 4, and will feature the Ft. Carson Marching Band and Color Guard. There will be a picnic served at Cimino Park following the parade and a ceremony at noon.

• July 4 — Historic Main Street Board Independence Day Celebration — Trinidad’s annual fête will take place at Central Park ballpark, 700 Smith Ave., with gates open and festivities beginning at 3 p.m. Advance tickets are $10. The events will culminate in a 5:35 p.m. Pecos League game between the Trinidad Triggers and the Santa Fe Fuego. The game will be followed by fireworks at dusk, courtesy of the City of Trinidad.

COLFAX COUNTY, N.M.

• July 1-3 — International Santa Fe Trail Balloon Rally — Here’s your chance to enjoy fresh mountain air and a carefree and wonderful weekend filled with colorful hot air balloons, delicious food, and celebration. The rally will be held from Friday to Monday, July 1-3 at La Mesa Airfield on York Canyon Rd, Highway 555, a half-mile west of Raton’s southernmost off-ramp from I-25, Exit 450. Here is a complete schedule of events:

Friday, June 30

WELCOME PILOT’S RECEPTION

Elks Lodge – 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Pilots, Families, Crews and Sponsors

Dinner provided by Elks Lodge #865

Pilot-Sponsor bags will be distributed

Saturday, July 1

La Mesa Airfield

6-9 a.m. Raton Elks Lodge Pancake Breakfast

6 a.m. Live Radio Remote Broadcast

6-10 a.m. Music provided by DJ Ted Romero

6:30 a.m. Pilots Briefing/Ascension

Sunday – July 2

6-9 a.m. Raton Elks Lodge Pancake Breakfast

6:00 a.m. Live Radio Remote Broadcast

6-10 a.m. Music provided by DJ Ted Romero

6:30 a.m. Pilots Briefing/Ascension

Monday – July 3rd

6-9 a.m. Raton Elks Lodge Pancake Breakfast

6-10 a.m. Music Provided by DJ Ted Romero

6:30 a.m. Pilots Briefing/Ascension

7:00 a.m. Pilot’s Fly Competition – Crew Fly Day

9:30 a.m. Closing Ceremonies

• July 4 — Raton Independence Day Parade — Join Raton Main Street on July 4, 1:30 p.m., on 2nd Street for the annual Independence Day Parade. The event will include vendors, live entertainment , and contests and games for kids. Festivities start at noonand go until 6 p.m.

• July 4 — Eagle Nest July 4 Fireworks and Parade — Events in Eagle Nest will commence with the Fireman’s Barbecue, an annual benefit for the Eagle Nest Volunteer Fire Department, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until the food runs out). Cost is $15 per plate. The Eagle Nest parade gets under way at 2 p.m. and fireworks over Eagle Nest Lake will take place at dusk, weather permitting.

• July 4 — Angel Fire Parade and Light Show — Come enjoy the 4th of July Parade on Bill Burgess Blvd on Tuesday, July 4, 11 a.m. Then meet at Frontier Park at 7 p.m. and enjoy a fireless show as hundred of drones take to the sky to form fun shapes, patterns and create quite the spectacle.