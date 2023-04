Oscar Roybal

06/20/1937 ~ 04/08/2023

Oscar Roybal was born in Walsenburg, CO on June 20, 1937 and passed away on April 8, 2023 in Pueblo, CO. Oscar is survived by his wife Wanda St. John, and siblings Evelyn Wilkens, Catherine Lozano. He is predeceased by his siblings Joseph Roybal, Alice Suchy. Oscar lived in Colorado his whole life. He loved nature and animals.