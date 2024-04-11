Community

Note from Publisher-

Fact-checking Boebert’s claim leads to this correction

OUR WORLD- In last week’s newspaper, we ran a portion of CD 3 Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s press release about how she brought $20 million in funding as part of H.R. 4366 to her district, including $1,576,000 in funding for the Huerfano County Water Conservancy District.

An alert reader pointed out that Boebert in fact, voted AGAINST H.R. 4366, also known as the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law on March 9.

As noted by The White House on X, formerly Twitter, as well as the social media platform’s community notes added to Boebert’s post, the Republican voted against the passing of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, along with 82 other GOP lawmakers.

We find it distasteful that she would send out press releases bragging about her role in bringing so much money to her constituents, and specifically to Huerfano County, when she actively voted against that money.

As Boebert shifts to a new congressional district for her upcoming election run, we hope that the good people of CD4 take into account her record of misrepresenting her actions and selective truth-telling when it comes to how she votes and what initiatives she actually supports.

For our part, we’ll be sure to fact check more carefully any further press releases she sends our way.

