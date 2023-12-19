Noah’s Ark to cease shelter management;

City works towards smooth transition

by Ruth Stodghill

TRINIDAD — Following the news of a failed Pet Animal Care and Facilities Act (PACFA) inspection at the animal shelter in Trinidad in November, the Noah’s Ark Animal Welfare Association (NAAWA) and city government both released updates on the ever-changing situation last week.

In a press release, NAAWA provided context for its recent struggles and announced that as a result, it will no longer manage operations at Trinidad’s animal shelter beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

According to NAAWA, the decision to step away from shelter management operations was precipitated by rising food, veterinary, fuel, and wage costs coupled with declining donations and overwhelming regulations.

“We have a dedicated staff who loves the animals dearly and a handful of board members and volunteers who have contributed hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars in an effort to sustain shelter operations,” said the NAAWA. “With expenses in excess of $600,000 in 2023, we cannot continue in this capacity, despite our best efforts.”

While the NAAWA will no longer manage Trinidad’s shelter, the organization’s thrift store will continue to operate in order to support local animal services such as spay/neuter/vaccination efforts, emergency surgery/treatments, education, and pet search/rescue.

The city of Trinidad also published a press release to outline its current efforts to adapt to the situation. “We want to assure you that the City is fully committed to maintaining the welfare of our animal friends during this transition,” said the release.

According to the city, Trinidad will continue to meet its legal obligations for impounding animals, and as such, will maintain smooth operations at the shelter.

Noah’s Ark is working to find homes for as many animals as possible through adoption drives, and those interested in adoption are encouraged to contact the shelter.

During the transitional period, all employees will continue to be fully trained and will strive to meet PACFA regulations. The city is forming a community task force to create a sustainable, long-term solution for animal shelter operations, with city government reviewing its ordinances related to animals to align with current best practices with the goal of reducing the number of stray animals in the community.

“We understand this is a time of change and uncertainty,” said the city. “Your support and understanding are crucial as we navigate these challenges. We invite you to join us in our efforts, whether through adoption, fostering, or volunteering. Together, we can ensure the well-being of every animal in our care.”

Since November, the number of animals used at the shelter has dropped from over 100 to roughly 40. The city of Trinidad is currently advertising for a new animal shelter manager. Regarding ownership of the shelter building, City Manager Steve Ruger said, “We [the city] are stepping in in the interim to maintain continuity of operations; however, it’s our ultimate goal to find a new operator to partner with. We are already working to assemble a community task force to begin those discussions.”