No rules broken in Aguilar roadwork

Breaking news: Results of Walsenburg Mayor race and recall election
Gary M. Vezzani was elected Walsenburg’s mayor in Tuesday’s special mayoral election/recall voteSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
Gary M. Vezzani was elected Walsenburg’s mayor in Tuesday’s special mayoral election/recall voteSubscribe or log in to view this content.
by Mark Craddock PUEBLO — Last Wednesday, President Joe Biden emerged to applause from within Subscribe or log in to view this content.
Budget concerns could potentially result in closure of county jail, staff layoffs, diminished countySubscribe or log in to view this content.
GMS Engineers receive $35,000 contract to analyze city’s struggling water system by Mark CraddockSubscribe or log in to view this content.