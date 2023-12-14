Letters to the Editor Dec. 14, 2023

Thanks to 911 Dispatch, EMS and Gardner Firefighters

Thank you Huerfano County Dispatch, EMS Paramedics and Gardner Firefighters.

My wife and I were recently in need of emergency medical help. The 911 dispatcher immediately sent an ambulance to our residence outside of Gardner, Colorado. She stayed on the phone with me while she relayed my wife’s condition to the EMS responders and giving directions to our location.

When the paramedics arrived, they were efficient, professional, and caring.

Thank you also to the Gardner Firefighters for their fast response and professionalism.

We do not live on a County Road and our address does not match our location. It is just a two-lane dirt track with grass in the middle.

The dedicated team of firefighters knew our location and directed the ambulance to our house offering any assistance they could.

Navigating the county’s extensive and sometimes remote road system and providing excellent care it seems is all in a day’s work for our local first responders.

They deserve our admiration and thanks!

Sincerely,

~ Wayne Jones

Gardner, Colorado

A Grateful Creative District Thank You

The La Veta Creative District would like to thank everyone who bought tickets in support of this long running small town Holiday Artwalk Fundraising Event.

We also want to include our gratitude to all the businesses in our county who displayed our posters and to our World Journal for their timely publicity!! Most of all we are grateful to all our participating galleries and the venues who participated with delicious dishes, desserts and plentiful hors d’oeuvres. All venues were beautifully turned out and the town was brightly lit up! La Veta’s own show choir added the final touch with awesome caroling through the town.

Since 2008 this annual fundraising event has been held on the 1st Sat of Dec. What a tradition of giving and support it has always received. This year although our tickets sales were down by 1/3 due to the many other events in our county and not to mention a very cold windy eve, La Veta still managed to have a festive occasion.

The funds that are raised supplement funds for our local art awards and our many youth art workshops at SPACe Gallery, LaVeta School of the Arts, the La Veta Public Library, The Francisco Center for the Performing Art, and the FCPA Show Choir. A master drawing for prizes was held at SPACe and we want to thank those who donated their art to fill out the prize table. A video of our event can be found on our LCVD FB page!

Many thanks to all of you all who continue to support and understand the importance of keeping the Arts in La Veta alive and well. This is truly what makes La Veta the very special community town that it is.

For those that couldn’t make it out, do come to La Veta and support our beautiful venues, you’ll be sure to find that meaningful great gift you’ve been searching for!!

Peace, Joy and Happy Holidays from the LVCD!

~ Susan Hanneman,

President