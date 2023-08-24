Las Animas County election: mayor, city council, school board races open for petitions

Breaking news: Results of Walsenburg Mayor race and recall election
Gary M. Vezzani was elected Walsenburg’s mayor in Tuesday’s special mayoral election/recall voteSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
Gary M. Vezzani was elected Walsenburg’s mayor in Tuesday’s special mayoral election/recall voteSubscribe or log in to view this content.
As risk soars, insurance is much harder to come by; State intervenes with its own plan by Mark CaddSubscribe or log in to view this
Walsenburg hires Harriman as water/sewer consultant; His first revelation: a lost cache of legacy inSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Suspect found hiding in false room inside single-wide mobile home by E.E.Mullens WALSENBURG — CladSubscribe or log in to view this content.