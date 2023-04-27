Larry Patrick for Mayor

Publisher’s Perspective

by Brian Orr

WALSENBURG — Back in 2007 when Gretchen and I were first starting up our newspaper, we needed above anything else, a good salesperson. Somebody who could talk to anybody, and more importantly, who could also listen to others, hear and understand their needs and concerns, and take steps to address their concerns and help meet their needs. Someone who would do what it took to get the job done.

Providentially, Larry Patrick walked into our lives the first week we were open, and we snatched him up like a stray $20 on the sidewalk. Larry was crucial to our business’s survival and growth for the next several years, as we slowly built up a base. Larry is the kind of guy you can count on to do the right thing, and to keep his word.

In those first years, Larry would meet me at the office every Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. when I brought in the just-printed newspapers, and help me hand-stuff that weeks’ flyers into the papers for delivery the next morning.

Larry is the kind of guy who will go the distance to get a job done.

After Larry retired from the paper, he ran for Walsenburg mayor and won. Some of his signature accomplishments while in office were to nail down the Northlands as part of Walsenburg, and make Walsenburg Wild Waters pool a reality.

Most of you are aware that Walsenburg city politics lately have gone off the rails worse than a train wreck in eastern Ohio. We have had some solid people step up and get on the city council; what we need now is a leader who can build consensus and not antagonize fellow city councilmembers and fellow citizens, who can listen thoughtfully to citizens’ and governments’ concerns and work to bridge the differences between them.

Larry is honorable, trustworthy and responsible, with a deep knowledge of Walsenburg going back decades, when he was a city councilman. He has good working relationships with people in the city, the county and the state government.

Larry is ready to hit the ground running on Day One to work on the city’s many problems, including water issues, utility issues, improving the condition of city streets, and work on the city’s water/sewer infrastructures.

This city has a lot of problems. It’s spent enough time fighting and squabbling and spinning its wheels; let’s put someone in the mayor’s seat who can lead and get things done.