La Veta Trustees meet in special session

Breaking news: Results of Walsenburg Mayor race and recall election
Gary M. Vezzani was elected Walsenburg’s mayor in Tuesday’s special mayoral election/recall voteSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
Gary M. Vezzani was elected Walsenburg’s mayor in Tuesday’s special mayoral election/recall voteSubscribe or log in to view this content.
by Mark Craddock WALSENBURG — City residents who have unpaid utility bills, beware. Those who owe Subscribe or log in to view this content.
Could unlock $10 million in federal funding by Ruth Stodghill TRINIDAD — At a special sesSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Request tabled by commissioners, discussions-research to continue by E.E. Mullens WALSENBURG — CucSubscribe or log in to view this content.