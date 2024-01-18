It’s Oso Cold outside

OUR WORLD — Put on your snowboots and grab your tobaggans boys and girls, it’s time to get Oso Cold in the great outdoors.

The first annual Oso Cold winter festival event brings together communities all along the Scenic Highway of Legends, from Walsenburg to Trinidad and everywhere in between.

Are you into ice? Ice sculpting? Slipping on ice in the parking lot? What about skiing, sledding, snowboarding? Or maybe you’re just not that into going out into the cold winter weather and would much rather stay in to drink hot chocolate and shovel pancakes in your face. Good news friends, Oso Cold does it all.

Bundle up and get down (the ski slope) at the OSO Cold Festival

This time of year is often deemed ‘dead’— the plants are dormant, the tourists are in warmer climes, and everyone is hunkered down like a bear in its den. Which is where the Oso Cold Festival gets its name, but unlike our neighborhood bears, this festival seeks to breathe new life into the region and give us all something to do as we come out of hibernation.The first annual event kicks off on Friday, February 2, and runs for three days. As a multi-county collaborative festival, there are fun things to do in communities all along the Scenic Highway of Legends between Walsenburg and Trinidad. Bundle up and head on out for a weekend of fun and friendship.

Friday, Feb. 2

With the understanding that a fair few of you probably have day jobs, the festival formally kicks off in the afternoon, with live music, light shows, talent shows, and more in both Walsenburg and Trinidad. Various locations are offering free hot cocoa, $5 mulled wine, live music, Ice Luges, light shows, and sledding. Ice sculptures will be set up in Trinidad, Walsenburg, La Veta and at the Cuchara Mountain Park.

In Huerfano County, check out Walsenburg’s Crafty Canary, Walsenburg Mercantile, and Stokehouse, the La Veta Mercantile and Mountain Merman Brewery in La Veta, and the Cuchara Mercantile. In Las Animas, head on over to The Commons at Space to Create and wander along Beech and Convent Streets.

If you’ve got time in the morning, you may want to take a drive along Highway 12 so you can figure out exactly where you want to pull in and participate in activities for the rest of the weekend, and strategically plan potty stops.

There is a self-guided audio tour all along Highway 12 as well, with topics ranging from history to culture to geology and more, all written and narrated by locals. Download the app WishTrip – Trek & Explore from your phone’s app store and search up our area, and it’ll follow your progress as you drive along so you get relevant info at the right points.

Saturday, Feb. 3

Saturday is when things are really gonna start heating up (metaphorically, we hope). By 10 a.m. in Trinidad, you should be ready to start in on a scavenger hunt through local businesses. If the outdoors are more your speed, there’s a snowshoe demo and hike at the Cuchara Mountain Park at the same time.

Alternatively if your true winter love is food, check out the first of two pancake breakfast events this weekend, kicking off at 10 a.m. at the Commons at Space to Create in Trinidad and featuring pancakes with bacon or sausage, or biscuits and gravy.

Walsenburg will keep the beats bopping all day long with live music and open mics between the Crafty Canary and Stokehouse.

Later that day, check out the Commons again for a winter vendor market, starting at 1 p.m. If you’re not too cold yet, you can head back on out to the Cuchara Mountain Park for skiing and sledding (bring your own gear). Ski tickets will need to be purchased in advance, and sledding requires sign up, but is free. Head down the hill to La Veta Mercantile to warm up with more drinks, or head back to Trinidad for food trucks, another light show, and a free concert.

Sunday, Feb. 4

For this final day, make sure you get up bright and early for another show at a pancake breakfast, this time in Walsenburg. For just $5 you can swing by the Walsenburg Golf Course between 8-10 a.m. for a delightful meal— if you want to sit together, make sure you reserve your table in advance by emailing brad.reitmair.hcebd@gmail.com. To burn off some of those calories, head out the front door to play some mini golf, the view of the snow-coated Spanish Peaks forming your backdrop.

This is your time to go back and hit anything you missed or that was just so much fun you want to do again, including more skiing and sledding at the Cuchara Mountain Park. Hit up local shops, restaurants, and bars with all your new friends.

The weekend has so many things going on, it’s hard to list them all. Make sure you keep your eye on the website, osocoldwinterfest.com, and on the Facebook page by searching up osocoldwinterfest.

See you out there!