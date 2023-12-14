Huerfano County reducing employee benefits

by E.E.Mullens

WALSENBURG — In an astonishingly short period of time, from the end of November into early this month, it appears county finances have gone from all good, to not good at all, and the board of commissioners this week passed a resolution aimed at reducing some county costs as the new year quickly approaches. And, as usual with government financing issues, it’s the employees who will take the first fiduciary ‘hits’.

“It pains me we have to do this to help balance the budget,” said Commission Chairman John Galusha Tuesday at the commissioners’ regular meeting. “I hate we have to do it too,” said Commissioner Arica Andreatta, adding, “but this does bring us closer to the commercial market place.”

Insurance cost increases have been just one of the factors that seem responsible for turning Huerfano County’s forthcoming budget to an unwelcome shade of red. Resolution 23-48, passed unanimously at the Dec. 12 session, points out health insurance rates increased 3% in 2022, 8% in 2023, and 13% in 2024. The county has been covering 85% of employees’ health dental and vision plans, and due to these increases will need to reduce their contribution to 75%, beginning Jan 1, 2024.

During public comments, a Zoom viewer asked if the county could ‘shop around’ for better health rates for county employees. Galusha said, while he has seen some counties in the state do this in the past, many have regreted it after a year of lower rates when they get hit with increased costs in the first renewal year. Huerfano County Administrator Carl Young added that Huerfano County, is prohibited from moving away from the County Health Pool, administered by CCI (Colorado Counties Incorporated) as it is under contract until the summer of 2024.

In an effort to reduce the sting employees will feel in the coming year, commissioners included a second paid personal day for all employees to be used at the employee’s discretion.

However, even with watchful eyes on the budget, spending by the county is inevitable and necessary.

During the action items portion of the meeting the county signed a renewal contract with Equature, the firm that provides recording software for the dispatch center at a cost of $4,879.40. One spending item that is necessary but very unpopular with the board of commissioners was a $24,315 HVAC change order from Tran for the historic courthouse. Discussions are continuing on how to replace the Trane system and encouraged Young to continue to research the potential of geothermal technology.

Some high dollar spending, luckily, is still coming from grants. This week the board approved a Walsenburg Sand and Gravel invoice for $40,002.16 for the Gardner Helipad. Commission members noted the cost is 100% state grant funded.

In Other Business:

• The board reappointed Sarah Jardis to serve on Huerfano County Tourism Board for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2026 and until her successor has been appointed, and reappointed Mary Norby to the Huerfano County Building Authority also until Dec. 31, 2026.

• The board approved the sale of surplus property known as the Thorne Ranch to Macho Bravo, LLC for $1,250,000.

• Accepted a special warranty deed from River Run at Spanish Peaks Subdivision Homeowner’s Association for South Lake Road. The River Run homeowner’s association asked the Countyto assume ownership and maintenance of South Lake Road.

• Granted a liability waiver for the county parks and recreation for use of the gym at the First Baptist Church in La Veta for youth basketball.

• Approved the administrator move forward in submitting a public building electrification grant for $720,000 for continued work at the Fox Theatre and the recently purchased 129 Kansas Ave. building. There is a 25% county match to this grant, however, the board noted that portion, $240,250 is also fully grant funded and will not come from county funds.

• Voted to pay 50% of the Roscoe Engineering Gardner Main Street invoice as the work was accomplished after the grant funding deadline.

• Approved three bulk water permits and tabled one other.

• Approved a $2,250 purchase order invoice from Dotter Abstract for title research on the many lots that make up Fiesta Park.

The board moved into executive session to discuss the Thorne Ranch sale with the county attorney under CRS 24-6-402 (4)(a), and to discuss on a personnel matter under CRS 24-6-402(2)(f) with Jeff Byland of the county IT department.