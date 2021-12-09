Community

Huerfano County enacts Stage 1 fire restrictions

HUERFANO —  According to the Huerfano County Commissioners, the following acts are prohibited on public and private lands, roads, and trails described herein, until further notice:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire except a fire within a permanent constructed fire grate in a developed campground. EXCEPTION: lf fire is a requirement to do business (e.g. a barbecue restaurant), then said business shall be requested to meet mitigation guidelines commensurate with the size and location of fire and the level of fire restriction enacted.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
Possessing, discharging or using any type of fireworks or other pyrotechnic device to include sparklers. This order does not differentiate between lawful use or careless/negligent use of fireworks, but prohibits all fireworks activity and use on public and private lands.

It is STRONGLY SUGGESTED that all planned controlled burns shall be reviewed by a qualified representative of the fire protection agency having jurisdiction, for the purposes of pre-planning. This will assist the fire department in responding in case the controlled burn escapes.

Operating a chainsaw, blasting, welding, or other activities which generate flame or flammable material for any purpose other than mitigation planning. Must have mitigation equipment on hand. For example: chemical fire extinguisher, shovels, spark arrester, etc.

On this 7th day of December 2021, Huerfano County Board of Commissioners implements Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. These restrictions will remain in place until weather improvements occur and restrictions can be rescinded.

