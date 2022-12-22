HUERFANO COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES HCSO ARREST REPORT

Dec. 14, 2022:

Omar Ramos was arrested and booked for driving under revocation-prior DUI conviction and for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Lillian Anceno was arrested and booked for possession of a controlled schedule 2 substance.

Dec. 13, 2022:

Michael N. Montez was arrested and booked on a charge of second degree murder.

Dec. 12, 2022:

Eric D. Griego was arrested and booked for DUI-alcohol.

Information is provided by Huerfano County Emergency Services and reflects information provided by the Huerfano County Sheriff’s Office. All individuals should be considered innocent of charges unless found guilty in court.