Grandparent’s Corner: Joseph Alcon

Joseph Alcon, age 17, performed with his band ANYSTATE on May 24, opening for Los Angeles-based punk rockers Worldwide Panic at Sunshine Studios in Colorado Springs.

Joseph and his bandmates have been together since middle school and made their stage debut (at age 13) at the La Veta Mercantile’s Open Mic in 2020, just before the COVID lockdowns.

Joseph is the son of Jackie (Craddock) Alcon and Jerry Alcon, and is the grandson of proud grandparents Mark and Geri Craddock (both award-winning World Journal staffers), and great-grandparents Bill and Jackey Ugolini.

Before he discovered the guitar, Joseph spent many halcyon summer weeks with the grandfolks in Walsenburg, and on the Ugolini farm.

He spent so much time playing with the World Journal house dog, Tonks, that one summer we listed him in our masthead as the official canine correspondent.

No word yet on how the group’s brand of grunge-influenced punk lands on canine ears.

But the Colorado Springs rockers seem to like it just fine.