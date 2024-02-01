Community

Free online business listings coming soon

by Brian Orr
   
OUR WORLD —  Okay; so- a month or so ago, we announced with great fanfare about this amazing website we were building that would blow the doors off of everyone else’s.  Here’s an update:

We’re working on it.

More specifically, we’re paying someone to work on it.  It turns out, when you take a seventeen-year old web platform that has been stuffed to the gills with stories, photos, obituaries and legals, and updated and patched with baling wire and bubble gum (I bet you didn’t even know the internet used those things) it’s a little sloppy.  Okay; a lot sloppy.  We strongly suspect some poor schlub with the company we hired is having to manually go in and place all the photos in all the stories, and that schlub hates us.

On the bright side, it’s getting done right, and we will still have the best news website in southern Colorado and northern New Mexico.
One of the aspects the updated website will have, is the ability to have an unlimited listing section.

And what will we be putting there?  Business listings. Our plan is to build the best, most complete business listing across our three counties, where everyone will come to find a plumber, a handyman, a doctor, anybody; whether they are a brick-and-mortar business or a home-based company, and or an internet outfit.  Best of all, it’s going to be free!

So, while our amazing website is being lovingly crafted, we are putting out a call to all businesses and entrepreneurs- contact us with your business information, and we’ll start compiling it now.

Send your business name, physical address, phone number, email address, website address, and a one sentence description of your business to us at media.worldjournal@gmail.com, and we’ll contact you if we have questions.
Thank you for your patience; it will be worth the wait!

