Federal, State, and local law enforcement raid property of Denver shooter Lyndon McLeod

by Bill Knowles

LAS ANIMAS — Federal, State, and local law enforcement authorities executed a federal search warrant at the Las Animas County property of the Denver shooter Lyndon McLeod late last week.

McLeod wasn’t living on the property and was in the process of selling the property to a local business owner at the time of a shooting spree McLeod carried out in Denver and Lakewood.

The buyer had already moved some of his possessions onto the property. But due to the shooting death of McLeod by Lakewood Police Officer Ashley Ferris, whom McLeod shot in the abdomen during the killing spree, the sale of the Weston property hasn’t closed.

Officer Ferris is expected to make a full recovery.

McLeod, 47, was killed by police after police say he shot and killed six people at five locations across Denver and Lakewood.

Alicia Cardenas, 44, and Alyssa Gunn, 35, were shot and killed at Sol Tribe Tattoo at 1st and Broadway.

Michael Swinyard, 67, was shot to death in 1200 block of North Williams Street. Danny Scofield was killed at Lucky13 Tattoo on Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street. Sarah Steck, 28, was shot at the Hyatt House hotel in Lakewood and died later at the hospital.

McLeod’s property is located on Council Road at the upper end of Wet Canyon near County Road 42.

A bomb squad vehicle, a crime scene vehicle, and an ambulance were seen with the Federal-led two-dozen law enforcement vehicle convoy.