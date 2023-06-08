Everything everywhere all at once

Huerfano County Economic Development is very busy

by Bob Kennemer

HUERFANO — As the nation and Huerfano emerge from the economic downturn caused by COVID-19 and other issues, it can be difficult to determine what needs to be done first. The title above really says it well. Unfortunately, it is near impossible to address every economic need or woes all at once. Even addressing one two issues at once can be a challenge.

Consider this scenario:

NEED – Area businesses need employees, especially for the tourist season. Plus year-round staff too like law enforcement and teachers. But all the locals looking for jobs have found them.

SOLUTION – More people should move here to fill said job openings.

NEED – There isn’t enough housing. We need more rentals and/or homes to purchase or rent. They also need to be affordable.

SOLUTION – Bring in more construction workers to build these properties.

NEED – Construction workers also need places to live.

This vicious circle scenario is all too common all across the country and there are several similar examples. The solution? Do everything you can, everywhere around the county, as best and as fast as you can. That is exactly the approach taken by HCED.

Housing

At the most recent HCED board meeting, it was reported by board member Jim Littlefield that Neighbor Works of Southern Colorado has submitted a real estate development agree to HCED for NWSC manage from start to finish a county-owned housing development, comprised of seven lots, located in the Northlands area of Walsenburg. Once signed by the HCED board, the Colorado Department of Local Affairs has 60 days to process the document.

NWSC would be the sole project manager in charge, and would serve as the general contractor using federal funds obtained by HCED. Littlefield added that the Dotter family have 15 lots adjacent to this site, which could also be developed into affordable housing. “We [the county] could do two lots this year, then go with phases after that, “said Littlefield. He noted that the county also needs to provide comprehensive insurance. HCED director Carlton Croft said he was pursuing it. This county project is specifically created for providing worker housing at an affordable price.

New business

Cetna Energy is an Alabama-based alternative energy development and operating company, which is planning to build a biofuels facility just outside of Walsenburg. Cetna holds an intellectual property license for a proprietary thermochemical technology capable of converting a variety of biomass feedstocks into renewable diesel fuel, renewable jet fuel, renewable gasoline, and renewable hydrogen. In this case, the plant will produce biodiesel made from wood chips being removed from fire damaged forest land.

The project will bring with it 80 to 100 new jobs. Some jobs will be filled by locals, who will be trained by Cetna. However, several jobs will require special skills and experience. Many of those workers will be recruited from across Colorado, Kansas, and New Mexico. Those recruits will need housing. This scenario can serve as an example of the vicious circle mentioned above.

New industrial park

HCED is developing a plan for a new truck driving school to be located on county-owned land just east of Walsenburg. The industrial park could include additional new businesses. Services like high speed internet, sewer, and access, are needed. There is already city water to the site, according to Walsenburg City Manager Gaye Davis. Once again, more business will bring jobs and a need for more housing. In this case there could be a need for temporary student housing.

Davis also explained, “There are challenges, as this is county-owned property that is surrounded by city land. It is an island. The water line is a private line, but the meter is within the city limits.” However, Davis also mentioned that previous issues, related to rezoning the site, have been worked out between the city and the county.

More housing to the rescue

Karen Wilson, owner of the former restaurant B&B known as the La Plaza Inn addressed the board, sharing good news about more housing. Wilson stated that the remodel of turning her business into more of a housing establishment and less of a restaurant, was nearing completion.

La Plaza had been a popular restaurant, meeting place, and quality B&B, when the building’s roof collapsed during some repair work a few years ago. The facility will now be comprised of one bedroom and studio apartments oriented towards workforce housing. She has also added two new ADA public bathrooms and one wheelchair accessible apartment. The facility will still have a restaurant with patio dining, although it will be smaller. Wilson stated that she was aware of rumors that corners were being cut during construction. She came with blueprints and documents in hand which proved all the work had been done professionally and had passed inspections.

Part one of 2