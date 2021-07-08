Events for July 8th, 2021

throughout our world

Stonewall Century Ride

OUR WORLD — Register for the 18th Annual Stonewall Century Ride, Saturday August 14th. The Stonewall Century is a challenging 102-mile out-and-back road bike ride along Highway 12, the scenic Highway of Legends, from La Veta to Segundo and back. Turn around wherever you like. For more info, see www.spcycling.org.

Philosophy Café

OUR WORLD — The Trinidad Library is once again hosting the Philosophy Café. This month, the topic is “Ontology in the Digital Age.”

Ontology is the branch of Philosophy that studies concepts such as existence, being, becoming, and reality. It is sometimes referred to as the science of being and belongs to the major branch of philosophy known as metaphysics.

Philosopher and metaphysician Rene Descartes is noted for the expression “Cogito Ergo Sum,” which is commonly translated as “I think, therefore I am.” In the era of social media, we might rephrase that sentiment as: “I tweet, therefore I am, or I am viral therefore I exist.” Lots of food for thought here.

So log onto your computer from 5:00p.m. – 6:00p.m. on Monday, July 12th and participate in some lively discussion. This is a Zoom meeting and you must register to attend, so if you are interested, email Tom Potter at tom.potter@trinidad.co.gov to receive a link to the registration site.

HUERFANO

MoF hosts two art exhibitions dealing with conflict

WALSENBURG — The Museum of Friends is hosting two unique art exhibitions until July 24. Talking it Out Coming to An Agreement & Contemporary Artists Dealing with Conflict. The works on view are not decorative nor depict light subject matter and as such it is recommended that children who visit are accompanied by a parent or care-giver. This content is highly recommended for middle and high-school aged children. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am until 5 pm or by special appointment.

Walsenburg Mining Museum and Huerfano Heritage Center opening

WALSENBURG — The Walsenburg Mining Museum is now open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment. Phone: 719-738-1992 Website: huerfanohistory.org/mining-museum.html

The Huerfano Heritage Center will also be open for historical and family information, historical archives, newspapers back to 1898, historical photos and more year-round. The hours are: Wednesday 2 to 5p.m., Thursday 11 to 3 p.m. and Friday 2 p.m to 5 p.m. Phone: 719-738-2346 , E-mail: huerfanoheritagecenter@outlook.com, Facebook: The Huerfano Heritage Center-Home/Facebook.

Tours are back! To commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail, the Huerfano County Historical Society will offer a tour of the Taos Trail, which was an important branch of the Santa Fe Trail, on Saturday, August 28. Historical re-enactors will be at each stop. There will be further details as they are finalized. For reservations or more info call or leave message at 719-738-2346.

Fun Fridays!

HUERFANO COUNTY — Field Trips for kids on Fridays. All kids are welcome to join; maximum of 15 kids/activity. Cost: $10 for children of gym members, $15 for non-members.

Registration must be completed the Wednesday prior to each activity for logistics planning.

Drop-offs at Two Peaks Fitness at 8:45 am the morning of each activity.

Our Activities:

• July 9- Colorado Reptile/Gator Farm 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• July 23 – Blanca-Fort Garland Community Center Pool 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Aug. 6- Rock Climbing in Stonewall 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Aug. 20- Cuchara Mountain Park Mini Golf and Frisbee Golf 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fox Walsenburg Weekend Movie

WALSENBURG – This weekend at the Fox in Walsenburg, the documentary Summer of Soul will be playing. The film is rated PG-13, has a run-time of 1 hour 57 minutes, and will play on Friday at 7:30p.m., Saturday at 7:30p.m., and Sunday at 3:00p.m.

Building Blocks Playgroup

HUERFANO COUNTY — Please come join our weekly community Playgroup on Tuesdays from 9:30a.m.-11:00a.m. We resumed meeting on July 6th. This summer we will be holding Playgroup at Fiesta Park (next to the Huerfano Community Center in Walsenburg) with COVID-19 precautions in place.

If there is inclement weather, Playgroup will return to the Family Resource Center at 615 Russell Avenue.

The group age range is between birth and four years old.

2021 Western Rendezvous Art Show at SPACe

LA VETA — The Spanish Peaks Art Council proudly presents the Western Rendezvous art show which will be on display until July 31st. The opening reception will take place on Friday, June 25th from :p.m.-:p.m. Images of the artists’ works can be seen on the SPACe website, www.spanishpeaksarts.org, A YouTube video is also available from the website

The SPACe gallery is located at 132 W. Ryus in La Veta and is open Tuesdays and Thursday – Saturdays from 11:00a.m. – 3:00p.m.

There is no admission fee to SPACe, but donations are gratefully accepted. Refreshments will be provided at the reception. Call 719 742-3074 for information.

La Veta Youth art workshop

LA VETA — The Spanish Peaks Arts Council in La Veta is holding an art workshop for young people ages 9 – 14 in the La Veta Town Park July 5 – 9 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Sign your girls and boys up to be trekkers, exploring the arts of the desert Southwest. Cochiti storytellers from clay, Zuni charms or Anasazi bowls, and Navajo painted rug designs with drawings of elk skulls are among the possibilities. All materials are provided for a fee of $25 per child.

Upon attending all 5 days of the workshop, the fee will be refunded, thanks to a generous grant from the Bar NI Community Service Fund. Register online through the SPACe website or come in to SPACe to sign up. You can also print the registration form and mail it with a check. www.spanishpeaksarts.org. Call Becky at 719-964-0451 for more information.

Summer Activities at Spanish Peaks Library

WALSENBURG – Next Friday, July 9 join our special guest presenter, Sharona Whitley. She will be doing a chameleon program at 10:30 am in the community room. Kyle Groves will be presenting a magic show on Tuesday, July 13 at 1:00 pm. For more information contact Ms. Sherry at 719-738-2774 or sherry@spld.org.

Improv Show in La Veta

LA VETA — “Excuse me…is this your line? Or mine?” Join us on Friday July 9th and Saturday, July 10th at 6:30p.m. for an improv show at the Francisco Center for the Performing Arts. Doors open at 6:30pm and the show is at 7:00pm. Tickets are $10, available starting July 1st at the La Veta Mercantile and at the door the night of the show.

Gardner Chuckwagon Supper Canceled

GARDNER — The Gardner Chuckwagon Supper, which is traditionally held on the first Saturday of August, will sadly not be held this year.

La Veta Trails Volunteer Activities

LA VETA — There are some upcoming events and volunteer opportunities with La Veta Trails. Mark your calendars!

Friday, July 8th, 8:00 a.m. – Noon. School Nature Trail. Meet at the corner of Birch and E. Garland Streets, La Veta.

Vandals have been at it again! We will replace the broken plexiglass in the kiosk and remove graffiti. We will also finish setting up the new drip system for the trees and shrubs planted in 2020.

Monday, July 12th, 8:00 a.m. -Noon. Wahatoya State Wildlife Area. Meet at the Daigre Reservoir Trail parking lot on CR 358. The trails are getting overgrown, thanks to the recent rain. We will prune willows using loppers, weed whack the trails, and pick up litter. If you are interested in working on the wilderness trails, please sign up with La Veta Trails. Dates have yet to be determined, but in 2021, we will perform annual basic maintenance on the West Peak, Vista, and Apishapa trails. Our big project this summer will be the backlog of maintenance issues on the Schafer trail. We will need lots of volunteers with loppers and hand saws to clear the brush.

Lathrop State Park Events

HUERFANO COUNTY — Come on out to Lathrop State Park this weekend for a bunch of fun activities.

On Friday, July 9 at 6:30 p.m. there will be a boat safety clinic with Ranger Spencer Gerk in the amphitheatre parking lot.

On Saturday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. special guest Jaquie Gipson will play music at the Park Amphitheatre. Nature, music, and you: a perfect evening at the park.

There will also be Junior Ranger activities taking place across the weekend. On Thursday, July 8th at 10:30a.m. there will be an animal science seminar focused on wildlife skull identification. On Friday, July 9, you can build a birdhouse at the visitors’ center with Children’s Librarian Stephanie Masinton from the La Veta Public Library.

On Saturday, July 10 at 9:00 a.m. there will be a junior survival skills course with Officer travis Sauder at the amphitheatre.

New Moon Celebration

WALSENBURG – Fridays in Huerfano presents NEW MOON FEST at Miner’s Plaza this Friday July 9th! Come out on the new moon to enjoy some beginners yoga flow and a drum circle jam! Bring your yoga mat, flow props and musical instruments! Yoga begins at 6:00p.m and a New Moon Drum Circle begins at 7:00p.m. Participating businesses will remain open till 7:00p.m!

Rick Vaught plays in La Veta

LA VETA — Rick Vaught is a solo acoustic artist based in Elbert County, Colorado, just southeast of the Denver metro area. He has been performing professionally over 35 years in a wide variety of styles. His covers include a mixture of classic rock, folk and country from the last 7 decades. See him on the Casa de Pajaros patio starting at 6:00pm this Friday July 9th!

Ribbon Cutting for C1B True Organics

WALSENBURG – Spanish Peaks Business Alliance and Spanish Peaks Chamber of Commerce are happy to announce a ribbon cutting for C1B True Organics (601 Hwy 85 87, Walsenburg CO 81089) to celebrate their grand opening and new ownership, on Saturday, July 10th at 4pm.

C1B True Organics LLC, is a boutique cannabis shop; where we take time to research the products we sell before they ever go on the shelves. C1B True Organics LLC, carries some of the best brands in Colorado and can be suited for any budget.

Join us July 10, at 4 p.m. for the official ribbon cutting and announcement of new ownership! There will be vendors, special 710 sales, What’s Cookin’ Food Truck, Giveaways, Games, and a DJ!

Ranch Rodeos

LA VETA — Rodeos are back in Huerfano County. There will be a woman’s ranch rodeo and an open ranch rodeo at the La Veta Fairgrounds on July 10, 2021. Gates will open at 10 am, first performance at 11 am followed by kids mutton bustin, then the second performance at 4 pm. Kurt Corsair’s cowboy music will begin at 6 pm. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 6 – 18 and under 5 is free. Food venders will be onsite.

Mud Fest

LA VETA — The Huerfano County 4-H Fair Board is having their 17th annual mud fest at the La Veta Fairgrounds on July 11th. Spectator gate opens at 8am and the race begins at noon. Classes in open, super stock, woman’s, street stock, pro stock, stock, and modified. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6 to 13, under 5 is free. Food vender will be onsite.

La Veta Public Library Tails and Tales Summer Program

LA VETA — Next week we will be taking a tour of the Francisco Fort Museum. Come by Wednesday, July

14th at 10:00a.m. for story time (outside on the library lawn) and 10:30 for the museum tour. For more info visit our website www.lvpl.org or call 719-742-3572.

Cuchara Community Potluck

LA VETA — Please join us on Thursday, July 15th at 6:00p.m. for a Cuchara Community Pot Luck at the Community Center! Meat, drinks, and tableware will be provided. Everyone is welcome! All we ask is to please bring your favorite dish and enjoy the fresh mountain air!

Visual Journaling for the Soul

HUERFANO COUNTY —On July 17th from 1:00p.m. – 4:00p.m. at Cuchara Mountain Park, Lori Holdread of Trinidad will be sharing her talents and expertise in starting participants on a beginning journey to art journaling in the inspirational setting of Cuchara Mountain Park. Lori has been leading this type of workshop for many years. The workshop is free and all materials will be supplied.

An art journal is the same as a written journal, except that it incorporates colors, images, patterns, and other materials. Some art journals have a lot of writing, while others are purely filled with images. It’s a form of creative self-care. Regardless of whether or not you have any art “talent” or training, all you need to art journal is some simple art materials and a willingness to play with the art materials. It’s the play that’s healing!

This workshop brought to you by the HeART Works Outreach Program of Mt. Rose Health Center Palliative Care and Hospice and Huajatolla Heritage Foundation. Call or text Sandy Dolak 719-251-1271 or sdolak@mtrosehealthandhospice.com to register.

Chris Arellano plays in La Veta

LA VETA — Chris Arellano’s deeply personal Americana weaves together the Norteno music of his Northern New Mexico upbringing with Alternative Country and Blues influences-for a signature style that he calls Nuevo Americana. Fused with song and story, Spanish and English, his transcendent lyrics move listeners with emotion and passion. Chris’ ability to play multiple stringed instruments has kept him busy as a Nashville session musician and Producer.

Come check him out on July 17th at 7:00p.m. at the La Veta Mercantile. Tickets are $18 if purchased in advance and $20 day of show. Purchase tickets at lavetamercantile.simpletix.com

Jon Chandler plays in La Veta

LA VETA — Jon Chandler is a three time winner of the prestigious Spur Award from the Western Writers of America. Linwood, his moody examination of Doc Holliday’s life won the Spur for Best Song in 2009, while his tribute to Wyoming’s Hole in the Wall country, Morning Star Moon, received the award in 2012. His novel The Spanish Peaks received the WWA’s Medicine Pipe Bearer Award (Spur Award) for Best First Novel, and he was named True West Magazine’s Best Western Musician. Wyoming Wind, A Novel of Tom Horn, was a finalist for the Colorado Book Award.

A seventh-generation Coloradan, Jon’s music and stories reflect his heritage, and his eight CDs, two novels, two non-fiction works and myriad short stories and nonfiction articles are collected by western lifestyle aficionados worldwide. He hosts the iconic monthly concert series America’s Soul Live at the Olde Town Pickin’ Parlor in Arvada, Colorado. Homage, his new recording of cover songs that have influenced his writing and singing, will be released in Summer 2019

Come check him out on July 23rd at 7:00p.m. at the La Veta Mercantile. Tickets are $17 if purchased in advance and $18 day of show. Purchase tickets at lavetamercantile.simpletix.com

Peaches Peaches Peaches

LA VETA — There is still time to order your supply of delicious, #1 Palisade peaches through LA VETA UNITED METHODIST CHURCH. We are currently receiving orders and your order will be ready for pickup on Sunday, August 22, 2021 between 10:30a.m. – 2:30p.m. Order forms are available throughout town—including blank forms at the door of La Veta United Methodist Church on the corner of Main and Virginia. When filling out your form, please make sure to include your name, phone and email address so we may send you a reminder for pickup. All orders must be accompanied by cash or check. Should you have any questions, visit our website at www.lavetaumc.org.

Spanish Peaks Half Marathon

LA VETA — The Spanish Peaks 3rd Annual Half Marathon is an out and back run on Highway 12, the Scenic Highway of Legends, designated a National Scenic Byway in February 2021. This year on Sunday September 19, the course includes a gradual outbound ascent totaling 756 feet of elevation gain and a smooth, even downhill cruise when the first half’s work is done. The turning point is arguably at one of the most scenic areas of the Highway of Legends with the stone dike formations looming to the east.

The Half Marathon is a Raba Cinco event.

New this year is the 2-person Half Marathon Relay. Also available is a Fun Run option.

The Half Marathon and Half Marathon Relay begin at 8:30 am, with the Fun Run at 9:00.

All runs begin and end at the La Veta Town Park.

Information at www.twopeaksfitness.org/running-events. Registration at www.active.com.

Scholarships for the half marathon and relay available for teens; contact info@twopeaksfitness.org to register.

Huerfano area AA and NA meetings

HUERFANO COUNTY — AA in Walsenburg meets Tuesday and Friday, at 7 p.m. at the Church of Christ, across the street from the Spanish Peaks Library.

In La Veta, AA will meet on Mondays at 6:00 p.m. in La Veta at the Methodist Church on Main St.

NA meets Saturday at noon at the Huerfano Community Center.

LAS ANIMAS

Community Health Needs Assessment

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY — Mt. San Rafael is working to complete their Community Health Needs Assessment; an important tool, completed every three years, that identifies key health needs and issues through systematic, comprehensive data collection and analysis.

A Community Health Needs Assessment gives organizations, like Mt. San Rafael Hospital, comprehensive information about the community’s current health status, needs, and issues. This information helps develop a community health improvement plan by justifying how and where resources should be allocated to best meet community needs.

To assist with this process is a community survey. The survey asks about health, current health practices, and impressions of the overall health of the Trinidad community. The survey is available in both English and Spanish and in paper form or electronic. To complete the survey electronically, use the links below.

English: https://www.questionpro.com/t/AQbQMZmsbj

Spanish: https://www.questionpro.com/t/AQbQMZnK6L

CPW loaning backpacks & park passes

AGUILAR — Colorado State Parks & Wildlife offers backpacks containing a free pass to entrances into Colorado State Parks that can be checked out for 1 week. Must be 21yrs & present current drivers licenses upon check out. Ask about reserving your free State Parks Pass and Backpack @ Aguilar Public Library 719-941-4426 or just drop in @ 146 W Main St, Aguilar CO 81020, during business hours – Sun & Mon CLOSED,Tues,Thurs,Fri,Sat 10:00am – 2:00p.m., Wed 12:30-4:30.

First National Bank School Supply Drive

TRINIDAD — Our students need your help! Every year First National Bank gives the community an opportunity to support the youth in our community by holding an annual School Supply drive. This year they are asking for cash donations to purchase supplies for Back to School! First National Bank will match the first $1000 in donations. Please consider making a donation for the betterment of the children of our community. In order to do so, drop off or mail your donations to any branch location by July 31st.

Locations:

Main Bank – 100 E. Main St.

Motor Bank – 122 E. First St.

Wal-Mart Branch – 2921 Toupal Dr.

Dirty Deeds at the Depot

TRINIDAD — “Dirty Deeds at the Depot” an old West melodrama opens Friday July 9 for two weekends at Main Street LIVE in Trinidad. Shows are at 7:00p.m. on Friday & Saturday and 2:00p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are available online and at the door. www.mainstreetlive.org 719 846 4765 for info.

Spanish Peaks Backroads 5 Miles Race

AGUILAR — The Spanish Peaks Backroads 5 Miles is a new five mile race course at the base of the East Peak of the twin Spanish Peaks (Wahatoya) in the Las Animas/Huerfano County border area of Southern Colorado. Access is made easy from I-25, with a pre-race assembly point in the town of Aguilar – at 146 West Main Street (Park site near the Library and Fire Station) – in preparation for a pleasant 15 minute caravan to the “backroads” location.

Packet pickup and pre-race instructions will take place at the 146 West Main location in Aguilar between 7:30 and 8 a.m., Saturday, July 24th. Online registration ($25) is strongly encouraged, however, late registration ($30) is permitted for those arriving no later than 7:45 a.m. Race officials/hosts will lead the participants by vehicular caravan from the packet pickup location to the starting point for the race at the intersection of Las Animas County Roads 54.2 and 41.4. To register or for more info, visit rabacinco.com

Aguilar Public Library Summer Reading Program

AGUILAR — Due to inclement weather, the Aguilar Public Library rescheduled the Summer Reading Program for 2021 themed “Tails and Tales” for Wednesday, July 28th

Activities will include crafts, workshops on juggling and making balloon animals, and a puppet show.

Weather permitting, there will also be a foam party at the Aguilar School Football Field at 12:30p.m. – 1:30p.m.

If weather doesn’t cooperate, there will be a Magic show at the Community Center starting at 12:30 instead.

For more information, please call (719) 941 -4426 Tuesday through Friday between 10:00a.m. – 2:00p.m.

COLFAX

Student and Staff Vaccination Clinic

COLFAX COUNTY— On July 15th from 3:00-6:00 DOH/FEMA will be doing a Covid vaccination clinic at the high school for students age 12-18 and any staff member that hasn’t been vaccinated that would like to be. The Pfizer vaccine will be used.

You must use the following link to register and use the event code SPMSNM. You can also register on site as they will be taking walk ins.

https://cvvaccine.nmhealth.org/my-registration.html

We are inviting students from our neighboring districts as well.

This information will be sent out via mail in the next couple of days and will be posted at various places around town.

Please feel free to share this information and if you have any questions please don’t hesitate to reach out to me at juliecrum@springerschools.org or 575-483-3434.

Services at Little Rock Church on Johnson Mesa

COLFAX COUNTY— On July 11th, and July 18th, services will be held starting at 2:30p.m. at the little rock church on top of Johnson Mesa.

On July 11th, there will be a message by Ernie Vineyard, the Clovis Distr. Supt., NwTX Conf, from the United Methodist Church.

On July 18th, the message will be delivered by Ned Ortiz, the Ret. Salvation Army Minister from the Lay Speaker-Methodist Church in Raton.

Raton Methodist Women’s Bazaar

RATON — Raton’s Methodist Women are having an Outdoor Bazaar, Saturday, July 10th, 2021 from 9 am to 1 pm behind the church at 4th and Tiger Drive.

Come and get some crafts and homemade baked goods!

Raton AA meeting

RATON — AA meetings are every Sunday and Wednesday at 6:00p.m. and Friday night, at 7:30p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 4th and Tiger Drive in Raton. Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of people who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from alcoholism.

A.A. is not allied with any sect, denomination, politics, organization or institution; does not wish to engage in any controversy, neither endorses nor opposes any causes. Our primary purpose is to stay sober and help other alcoholics to achieve sobriety.