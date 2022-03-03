End of an era

Potential staff picket creates firestorm of debate, inquiry, at Huerfano RE-1 school board meeting
by Mark Craddock WALSENBURG — A late-February text message sent by one Huerfano RE-1 school employSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
by Mark Craddock WALSENBURG — A late-February text message sent by one Huerfano RE-1 school employSubscribe or log in to view this content.
The alleged smoking gun: a 2015 deed showing Doug Brgoch bought a 51-acre hayfield his family had woSubscribe or log in to view this content.
by E.E. Mullens WALSENBURG — As local government administration attempts to deal with a plate fullSubscribe or log in to view this content.