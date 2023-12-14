East Interstate 25 Frontage Road tent removal complete

RATON, NM.— Raton Public Works Director Jason Phillips announced on Dec. 8, the completion of a project begun mid-November to remove a long-empty tent located on the East Interstate 25 Frontage Rd.

The tent was constructed at the site to temporarily house a planned racino (racetrack-casino) approved by the New Mexico Racing Commission in 2009. The facility never opened and, in the intervening decade-plus, the tent visibly suffered from exposure to the elements.

Phillips facilitated the removal between the city and AA Events and Tents of Albuquerque which provided labor and expertise for the project at no cost. The company intends to reuse, repurpose or recycle many components of the now-dismantled structure.

Rick Mestas, Raton City Manager, initiated the project because he felt the deteriorating tent did not project a positive image of the town to visitors and passersby on I-25. “Its appearance was not consistent with the hard-working and forward-looking city we know Raton to be,” he stated. “Removing it immediately and dramatically improved our curb appeal.”

Future use of the site is to be determined.