Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com

Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com

Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com

Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com

Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com

Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com

General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com

News:
newsdesk.hwj@gmail.com

Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com

East Interstate 25 Frontage Road tent removal complete

RATON, NM.— Raton Public Works Director Jason Phillips announced on Dec. 8, the completion of a project begun mid-November to remove a long-empty tent located on the East Interstate 25 Frontage Rd.

The tent was constructed at the site to temporarily house a planned racino (racetrack-casino) approved by the New Mexico Racing Commission in 2009. The facility never opened and, in the intervening decade-plus, the tent visibly suffered from exposure to the elements.

Phillips facilitated the removal between the city and AA Events and Tents of Albuquerque which provided labor and expertise for the project at no cost. The company intends to reuse, repurpose or recycle many components of the now-dismantled structure.

Rick Mestas, Raton City Manager, initiated the project because he felt the deteriorating tent did not project a positive image of the town to visitors and passersby on I-25. “Its appearance was not consistent with the hard-working and forward-looking city we know Raton to be,” he stated. “Removing it immediately and dramatically improved our curb appeal.”

Future use of the site is to be determined.

For Legal Notice

For legal notices in Colorado, please go to www.publicnoticecolorado.com
or in New Mexico, go to  www.newmexicopublicnotices.com/ 

From there you can search by city, county, publication, etc.

Huerfano Office

504 Main Street
Walsenburg, CO 81089

PO Box 346
Walsenburg, CO 81089

719-738-1415

Hours:
Mon-Thu 9-4
Fri 9-12

Las Animas Office

 

CURRENTLY NO REGULAR HOURS

127 N Commercial St, STE 201
Trinidad, CO 81082

Colfax Office

CURRENTLY NO REGULAR HOURS

130 Park Ave
Raton, NM 87740

