E-Edition for June 2, 2022

Walsenburg City Councilâ€™s consistent bashing of administrator has led to Stambaugh resignation
Heated financial work session Tuesday night appears to have been the last straw by E.E.Mullens WALSESubscribe or log in to view this content.
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
Heated financial work session Tuesday night appears to have been the last straw by E.E.Mullens WALSESubscribe or log in to view this content.
by Bill Knowles TRINIDAD â€” The Trinidad City Council received the first quarter report on marijuanSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Purchases Mercado for Community Based Programs and Off Road Vehicles by Sharon Niederman RATON â€” ÂSubscribe or log in to view this content.