E-Edition for January 7, 2021

Need a vaccine? Call the health department
by Mark Craddock LAS ANIMAS/ HUERFANO — For Las Animas and Huerfano County residents, especially those over age 70, seeking to receive the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, the
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.worldjournal@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
by Mark Craddock LAS ANIMAS/ HUERFANO — For Las Animas and Huerfano County residents, especially those over age 70, seeking to receive the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, the
DOC lists 194 inmates, 13 staff as ‘active cases’ by Mark Craddock MODEL — The Trinidad Correctional Facility, listed as an active COVID-19 outbreak site
by E.E. Mullens HUERFANO COUNTY — An early evening New Year’s Eve traffic accident claimed the life of an active duty Colorado military man and