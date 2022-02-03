E-Edition for February 3 2022

La Veta eyes March 2 date to move into new school
After fits and starts, water is flowing into school’s tank; Board votes to suspend school for three days in late February by Mark Craddock LA
Business manager says district may dip into carryover to make ends meet by Mark Craddock LA VETA — When it comes to public finance, those
Trail running event at Cuchara Mountain Park may be coming in June by E.E. Mullens WALSENBURG — The Huerfano County Board of Commissioners’ meeting this