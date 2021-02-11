E-Edition for February 11, 2021

Editor:
by Bill Knowles TRINIDAD — Aaccording to a Trinidad Police Department press release, an improvised explosive device found by a Trinidad man in the 300
Huerfano Commissioners hear CDOT county bridge report by E.E.Mullens WALSENBURG — In a brief 26-minute long meeting Tuesday, the Huerfano County Commissioners approved a letter